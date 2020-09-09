Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Russia starts giving new vaccine to volunteers in Moscow

Russia began inoculating volunteers in Moscow with the country's new coronavirus vaccine, the capital's deputy mayor said.

Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval.

"The first participants have already had the vaccination at clinics in the capital," Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, responsible for social development, said in a statement.

France reports 8,577 cases

French health authorities reported 8,577 new confirmed virus cases, the second-highest number of daily additional infections on record since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.

The number of people in France who have died from virus infections increased by 30, to 30,794, after rising by 38 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 344,101.

UK reports 2,659 cases

The United Kingdom has reported 2,659 confirmed new cases of the virus, according to government data published, compared with 2,460 a day earlier.

Eight new deaths were recorded compared with 32 deaths a day earlier.

Case numbers have started to increase in recent days but Britain's testing capacity has also grown since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.

Morocco extends health emergency as cases spike

Morocco's government extended a medical state of emergency until next month in the face of a sharp rise in virus cases.

"Today, the cabinet approved a project for a decree extending until October 10 the duration of the medical state of emergency to combat the virus," Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani tweeted.

Morocco's economic capital of Casablanca, with 3.3 million residents, has been under lockdown since Monday, including a night-time curfew and closure of schools.

Turkey records 1,673 new cases

Turkey confirmed 1,673 new cases of virus, bringing the nationwide tally to 284,943, the top health official said.

The total number of recoveries reached 254,188 nationwide, with 943 new additions over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 6,837 as 55 more people lost their lives to the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Healthcare professionals in Turkey have conducted a total of over 8.1 million tests to diagnose the virus, Koca said.

Safety paramount in vaccine trials, suspensions "not unusual"

Safety is paramount in vaccine clinical trials and temporary suspensions are not unusual to evaluate any unexplained illness in a participant, the World Health Organization said regarding the pause in an AstraZeneca virus trial.

AstraZeneca has suspended global trials of its experimental virus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, knocking the British drugmaker's shares as prospects for an early rollout dimmed.

EU reserves 200 million more vaccines

The European Commission announced it has reached a deal with a sixth pharmaceutical firm, this time BioNTech-Pfizer, to reserve a further 200 million doses of a potential virus vaccine.

"Our chances to develop and deploy a safe and effective vaccine have never been higher, both for Europeans here at home, or for the rest of the world," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Russia's RDIF to sell 32M vaccine doses to Mexican firm

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said it had signed a deal to supply Mexican pharmaceutical firm Landsteiner Scientific with 32 million doses of the Russian-produced vaccine, Sputnik V. the fund said in a statement.

Deliveries of the vaccine to Mexico are expected to start in November, pending approval by Mexican regulators, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Russian regulators licensed the vaccine for domestic use in early August after initial, small-scale human trials. It is currently being tested on 40,000 people in Russia in a trial that launched on August 26.

Germany extends travel warning

Germany will extend until September 30 its travel warning for countries outside Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman of the foreign ministry said.

Pope Francis urges social distancing among faithful

Pope Francis, in his weekly general audience, appealed to people to look out for the health of others as well as themselves during the pandemic.

The Pope removed his face mask as he arrived at the San Damaso courtyard inside the Apostolic Palace, where last week he resumed his weekly public audiences after a nearly six-month shutdown.

While chairs were spaced out in the courtyard, the limited crowd massed along the barriers as Francis passed by and some lowered their masks to call out to him.

Coronavirus hits Belgian government coalition talks

A key negotiator trying to cobble together a Belgian coalition government has tested positive for the virus, co-negotiator Conner Rousseau said Wednesday, dampening hopes that one of the country's longest political impasses could be broken soon

Dutch-speaking Liberal Egbert Lachaert has the virus, forcing key politicians from six other centre-left and centre-right parties to resort to video conferencing as they try to hammer out a government program. Later Wednesday, Rousseau said the other six party leaders tested negative.

Rousseau said in a Tweet that everyone “is sticking to the quarantine rules while we work at a distance to find solutions for our country." He added there will be no formal physical meetings ahead of September 18.

Illinois university quarantines all student body

Bradley University in central Illinois is requiring its entire student body to quarantine for two weeks because of clusters of Covid-19 on campus and is reverting to remote learning, officials announced.

Officials of the private university said they have linked a spike of the virus to off-campus gatherings. The Peoria university is requiring students to limit nonessential interactions, stay in their off-campus apartments, residence halls and take classes remotely beginning Tuesday.

The university said it has tallied about 50 cases so far, adding emergency measures are needed to respond to the outbreak without disrupting academic progress.

Czech Republic reports 1,164 new cases

The Czech Republic reported its largest one-day spike in infections, with 1,164 new cases.

It was the first time since the March outbreak that the number of new daily cases topped 1,000, amid a surge over the past month, although the government wants to avoid strict lockdowns of the kind imposed at the start of the pandemic.

NFL starts overshadowed by virus

The NFL kicks off its new season shrouded in trepidation as America's most popular sport grapples with the new realities of life in the age of the virus.

An array of carefully crafted safety protocols designed to mitigate the threat, face their first serious test when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

It marks the start of a five-month campaign that is scheduled to culminate with the Super Bowl next February in Tampa, Florida, one of the states worst affected by the pandemic which has claimed around 190,000 American lives.

China's CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate