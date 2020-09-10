California’s apocalyptic cityscapes are no Hollywood production
California’s apocalyptic cityscapes are no Hollywood productionThe skies across California have turned dark and orange despite it being daytime –– due to the wildfires, as if in a dystopian film no one wants any part of.
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
September 10, 2020

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all because of dozens of wildfires throughout the US West. Uncontrolled wildfires driven by high winds and unprecedented temperatures raged across the region.

Dozens of large blazes burned in Washington, Oregon and California over the Labor Day holiday weekend, as the thermometer soared. Temperatures in the western part of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley topped 49 degrees Celsius (121 Fahrenheit).

Fires forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and closed several national forests across California. The skies turned into shades of brown, ochre, yellow and orange as blazes ravaged the Bay Area.

Film critic Kevin L Lee compared the atmosphere to the second Blade Runner movie, Blade Runner 2049, a dystopian science fiction film set in the near future.

Whereas editor Meredith Haggerty marveled at how out of hand the situation had gotten, with Covid-19 masks on people’s faces and skies lit orange because of wildfires.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
