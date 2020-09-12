Saturday, September 12, 2020

French daily Covid-19 cases top 10,000

French health authorities have reported 10,561 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.

A previous record of 9,843 new infections had been reported on Thursday.

Cuba shuts down interprovincial transportation

Cuban state media has reported that interprovincial transportation would be shut down and a curfew in Havana extended until the end of the month as a surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital spreads to other areas.

While most of the country remains at a new normal with schools and retail activity open, local authorities have been tightening enforcement wherever cases appear.

While just under 4,700 cases have been reported since the first one in March and only 108 deaths, the US embargoed Caribbean nation has been all but bankrupted by the pandemic’s toll on tourism, remittances, investment and trade.

Economic growth is now forecast to drop by close to 10 percent this year according to various international organisations and there are long lines for basic goods and shortages of certain foods and medicines.

Antarctica still free of Covid-19

At this very moment a vast world exists that’s free of the coronavirus, where people can mingle without masks and watch the pandemic unfold from thousands of miles away.

That world is Antarctica, the only continent without Covid-19. Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered over on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues who start arriving as soon as Monday don’t bring the virus with them.

No more contact with tourists, the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs warned. “No cruise ships should be disembarking.” And for Antarctic teams located near each other, “mutual visits and social events between stations/facilities should be ceased.”

Some research programmes are deferring Antarctic operations to next year or even 2022, said Nish Devanunthan, South Africa's director of Antarctic support while the US is sending a third of its usual summer staff and New Zealand is sending 100 people to the ice instead of 350.

Gateway cities such as Cape Town, Christchurch, Hobart in Australia, Punta Arenas in Chile and Ushuaia in Argentin, each have quarantine and testing protocols for workers boarding planes or ships heading south.

Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings

The governor of Istanbul has banned boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Turkey's most populous city.

The governor’s office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces.

The bans were to go into effect on Saturday but were postponed until Monday.

On Saturday, Turkey reported 1,509 new cases of the virus, and more than 1,200 recoveries. The country's overall infection count reached 289,635, according to Health Ministry data.

The ministry data showed that 1,207 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 257,731.

The virus-linked death toll, meanwhile, rose to 6,999 as 48 more people succumbed to the disease.

UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases

The United Kingdom reported 3,497 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 3,539 a day earlier.

It also reported a further nine new deaths from the coronavirus.

Friday's figure was the largest number of daily cases to be reported since mid-May, and Britain is to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb the increasing rise in infections.

Covid-19 deaths, cases falling in South Africa

Cases of the novel coronavirus and deaths related to the disease have started to decline in South Africa, the country's health minister said Saturday.

"Today, we cautiously but optimistically breathe a sigh of relief as we continue to see our detected cases, hospital admissions, deaths and even excess deaths declining," Zweli Mkhize said at a nursing conference, where his statements were posted on Twitter.

He said the country's recovery rate was now almost at 90 percent and the mortality rate was stable at around 2 percent.

South Africa, which has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in Africa and is the eighth most affected country globally, has 646,398 cases and 15,378 deaths.

The daily case rise dropped to less than 3,000 compared to June and July, when infections hovered between 8,000 and 10,000 a day.

South Sudan to reopen schools after Covid-19 closure

Authorities in South Sudan on Saturday ordered all schools to reopen across the country after nearly six months of closure to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, the decision was made in a cabinet meeting on Friday to reopen primary and secondary schools, as well as universities, following a presentation by Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei that indicated a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and infections.

In her report, Achuei said the number of coronavirus cases had fallen in the country in recent weeks.

The exact date of the reopening is to be determined by the ministries of higher education and general education.

The General Education Ministry said an assessment was ongoing to determine how many schools needed to be disinfected before classes started, as well as the general hygiene and safety rules that would be enforced.

UAE reports 1,007 new cases, highest since outbreak

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,007 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest daily number since the pandemic broke out.

Until last month, there had been a generally falling trend after the UAE's new daily cases peaked at 994 in May, but numbers have surged from 164 cases on August 3.

Philippines reports 186 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 186 more deaths related to the novel virus, a new daily record and the highest single-day fatality rate recorded so far in Southeast Asia.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 4,292, while confirmed cases rose by 4,935 to 257,863.

The Philippines has the most Covid-19 infections in the region.

Russia reports 5,488 new cases, 119 deaths

Russia has reported 5,488 new virus cases, bringing the tally to 1,057,362, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 119 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing official total fatalities to 18,484.

Indonesia reports 3,806 new cases

Indonesia has reported 3,806 new virus infections and 106 new deaths, data from the health ministry website showed.

Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day that Indonesia registered daily infections of more than 3,000, bringing the total number of cases to 214,746.

Total Covid-19 deaths rose to 8,650, the highest in Southeast Asia.