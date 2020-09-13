Sunday, September 13, 2020

Global cases cross 29 million mark

More than 29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 926,000 people have died, according to a tracking portal.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States leads with the highest number of cases globally, followed by India and Brazil.

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of September 15 to allow "exceptional categories" of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The kingdom will scrap all travel restrictions on air, land and sea transport for citizens on January 1, 2021, it said.

In March, the kingdom suspended international flights to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Exceptional categories include public and military sector employees, diplomats and their families, those working for public or non-profit private sector jobs abroad, businessmen, patients who need treatment abroad, those studying abroad as well as people with humanitarian cases, and sports teams.

GCC citizens and non-Saudi residents with valid residency, or visitors' visas will be allowed to enter the kingdom as of September 15 conditional on proving they are Covid-19 negative.

French daily Covid-19 cases fall to 7,183 after Saturday record

France's health authorities on Sunday reported 7,183 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, falling from a record 10,561 new infections on Saturday.

Covid-19 cases rising again in Britain

The UK has recorded more than 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third day running for the first time since May.

The Department for Health and Social Services reported a further 3,330 cases on Sunday, taking the three-day tally above 10,000.

Though a ramp up in testing accounts for some of the increase, it’s clear that the UK has seen the virus spread in recent weeks. Daily cases are more than double those reported a couple of weeks ago. To get on top of the flare-up, authorities have tightened a number restrictions to everyday life.

For example, the British government said social gatherings in England will be limited to six people from Monday, both indoors and outdoors, and that rule-breakers will face fines.

Ninety Lebanon peacekeepers contract coronavirus - UNIFIL

Ninety UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for the UNIFIL force said on Sunday, the first reported cases of the illness.

The confirmed cases were transferred to a special UNIFIL facility equipped to deal with Covid-19 cases, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said in a statement.

He said 88 of those infected belonged to the same contingent, but he did not specify the nationalities of the 90 peacekeepers.

"We have undertaken robust contact tracing, and applied a thorough regime of testing and isolation" to prevent a larger outbreak, he said.

Turkey reports over 1,500 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has reported 1,527 more coronavirus cases and 1,102 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 291,162, including 258,833 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry’s data released on Sunday.

A total of 96,097 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total up to near 8.52 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,267, the data showed.

Israeli minister quits over three-week lockdown plans

An ultra-Orthodox minister in Israel's government has resigned over three-week nationwide lockdown plans to tackle one of the world's highest coronavirus rates that would affect religious practices over Jewish holidays.

Yaakov Litzman stood down as housing minister, protesting at measures that he said will prevent Jews from attending synagogues over the upcoming festivals of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

"It is an injustice and disregard for hundreds of thousands of citizens, ultra-Orthodox, religious and traditional," to impose the lockdown over the holidays, said Litzman, a former health minister.

Three-week nationwide lockdown in Israeli will start from Friday, according to local media reports.

Iran's number of infections exceed 400,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has risen by 2,089 to 402,029, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the country reported 128 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Sima Sadat Lari said the official death toll stood at 23,157in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

Philippines reports 3,372 new cases, 79 more deaths

The Philippines has recorded 3,372 new coronavirus cases and 79 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the Southeast Asian country's confirmed cases of infections had risen to 261,216, the highest in the region, while its death toll had climbed to 4,371.

Indonesia reports 3,636 new cases

Indonesia has reported3,636 new coronavirus infections and 73 new deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry's website.

The latest report brought the total number of infections to 218,382 and deaths to 8,723, the highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia.

The country's capital Jakarta will reimpose stricter wide-scale restrictions starting on Monday to control spread of the virus in the mega city.

South Korea eases virus curbs in Seoul region

South Korea will temporarily ease coronavirus curbs in the greater Seoul area after a decline in cases.

The country largely overcame an early Covid-19 surge with extensive tracing and testing, but has battled several spikes in recent weeks raising concerns of a second wave of infections.

The new cases – mainly in the greater Seoul region, home to half the country's 52 million population – prompted authorities to tighten social distancing measures last month.

But the measures on the metropolitan area will be eased starting Monday for two weeks, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting, as new local cases declined.

South Korea has seen triple-digit increases since August 14 with more than 120 new cases reported Sunday, after several weeks with numbers generally in the 30s and 40s.

India’s infections surpass 4.7 million

The number of India’s coronavirus infections has crossed the 4.7 million mark after the country recorded more than 94,000 new cases, according to health ministry figures.