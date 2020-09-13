Ferrari have celebrated their 1,000th Formula One world championship race with passion, pride and pain – and a Schumacher as Michael's son Mick drove his father's 2014 car around the team's Mugello circuit.

Ferrari, the only team to have competed in every season since the first in 1950, have won more races and championships than any other.

Schumacher senior brought them five titles in a row from 2000-04, with most of his record 91 wins secured in red overalls.

The team that crowned Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, John Surtees, Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter over the decades are suffering their worst campaign in 40 years.

Ferrari last won a drivers' title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, are currently sixth overall and in danger of slipping further.

"Ferrari and Formula One are sort of joined at the hip," chief executive Louis Camilleri told Sky television ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at the team's scenic circuit north of Florence.

"It's hard to imagine Formula One without Ferrari or the other way around. We've been there forever. History creates pressure too and we're looking forward to the next 1,000," he added.

"We're in a hole now and we know we're in a hole. It's a confluence of factors, but anything I say will come across as excuses and we're not into excuses."

"What matters is to focus on the issues we have and work with determination to get back to what we consider to be our rightful place."