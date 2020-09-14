Monday, September 14, 2020

Intensive care capacities in Marseille are close to overload

Intensive care capacities in France's southern city of Marseille are almost overloaded, the director of public hospitals there said.

The local government also announced new measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic including cancelling fairs and other events and banning drinking alcohol in public late in the evening.

Turkey reports over 1,700 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 1,716 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,225 recoveries.

"There is no slowing down in the transmission rate of the disease," Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 292,878, including 260,058 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

The death toll from the pandemic in Turkey rose to 7,119, with 63 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 112,563 more daily coronavirus tests were conducted, pushing the total up to over 8.63 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,301, the data showed.

Slovakia puts Czech Republic on high-risk list

Slovakia will put its neighbour and important trade partner the Czech Republic on its "red list" of high-risk countries due to a surge in the number of virus cases there, a Slovak official said.

The decision would take effect on Friday and mean that travellers across the busy common border would need a negative Covid-19 test or to go into five-day quarantine followed by a test, Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Klus said on Facebook.

Exceptions would be made for cross-border commuters living up to 30 km (18 miles ) from the nearest crossing and some other groups, he said.

The Czech Republic reported a surge in daily cases to as many as 1,541 on Saturday, multiples of the numbers it was recording in the spring and among the highest per capita numbers in Europe in recent weeks.

Some other countries, including Switzerland, Denmark and Germany, have placed entry restrictions on Czech travellers or those coming from its capital Prague.

Bayern Munich offers free virus tests to fans

Bayern Munich has offered free coronavirus tests to fans with tickets for next week’s Super Cup in Hungary.

The Hungarian authorities require fans arriving for the traditional European season opener to have a certified negative result from a recent test for the virus before they are allowed into the country.

The club says 3,000 Bayern fans with tickets for the game can be tested on Sept 21 and 22 at a parking lot next to the stadium.

Bayern won the Champions League and will play Europa League winner Sevilla in the Super Cup on September 24.

UEFA is using the game as a test event for allowing fans back into stadiums for its club and national team competitions.

Italy reports over 1,000 cases

The number of new positive cases of the virus identified in Italy narrowed in the last 24 hours almost in proportion to the lower number of tests.

Italy reported 1,008 new positives, the first day of school in most of the country after breaks of six to seven months, down by 30 percent from the previous day. During the same period, testing dropped by 37 percent to just over 45,000, according to Health Ministry statistics.

The number of confirmed positives has edged up for the last six weeks, mostly discovered during testing of returning holiday makers. Most are asymptomatic, although the number of people in the hospital and in intensive care units is also edging up, with 80 more hospitalised in the last 24 hours and 10 more in intensive care.

Fourteen people died in the period, bringing the pandemic total to 35,624 known victims.

Russia completes volunteer recruitment for vaccine trial

Russia has recruited sufficient participants for its large-scale Covid-19 vaccine trial, known as a Phase III trial, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is backing the vaccine, said.

"In just two weeks, 55,000 volunteers have already been recruited in Moscow," Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Said.

Russia began recruiting for what was billed as a 40,000-strong Phase III trial on August 26. Initial results are expected in October or November this year, officials have said.

UAE announces emergency approval for use of Covid-19 vaccine

The United Arab Emirates has issued emergency approval for the use of a Covid-19 vaccine, currently in its third phase of testing in the gulf country, health authorities said.

"The vaccine will be available to our first line of defence heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus," said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in a tweet.

UK reports 2,621 new cases of Covid-19

A total of 2,621 new positive cases were recorded across the United Kingdom, Public Health England said.

The new cases take the cumulative total number of cases to 371,125.

Public Health England also said nine new deaths had been reported, taking the UK total since the start of the pandemic to 41,637.

Egypt to allow wedding ceremonies, cultural events in open-air venues

Egypt will allow wedding ceremonies and cultural events to be held in open-air venues from September 21, after months of banning them in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, the cabinet said.

Open-air weddings would be allowed in tourist and hotel facilities that obtain health safety certificates, with a maximum of 300 invitees, it added in a statement.

These facilities would also be able to host meetings and conferences with not more than 150 participants, it said.

Cultural exhibitions, including book fairs, would be allowed in open-air venues with a maximum attendance of 50 percent of capacity, the statement said.

Funeral prayers could resume at mosques with outdoor yards, but not at normal daily prayers times, it added.

Egypt's total recorded coronavirus cases hit 100,000 earlier this month, with a total death toll of more than 5,000. However, the number of daily infections and deaths has declined sharply during the last few weeks.

Indonesia death toll highest in Southeast Asia

Indonesia has reported 3,141 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 221,523.

Data from the country's Covid-19 task force also showed 118 new deaths, taking the total to 8,841, the highest death toll in Southeast Asia.

Russia reports 5,509 new cases