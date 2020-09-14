POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to heed warnings
A 2019 report, released a few months before the novel coronavirus emerged, said there was a real threat of "a rapidly spreading pandemic due to a lethal respiratory pathogen," which could kill millions and wreak havoc on the global economy.
Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to heed warnings
A school nurse measures the temperature of children that arrive for the first day of school, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bucharest, Romania, September 14, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
September 14, 2020

A collective failure by political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for an infectious disease pandemic has transformed "a world at risk" to a "world in disorder," according to a report on international epidemic preparedness.

"Financial and political investments in preparedness have been insufficient, and we are all paying the price," said the report by The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

"It is not as if the world has lacked the opportunity to take these steps," it said. "There have been numerous calls for action ... yet none has generated the changes needed."

READ MORE: ICUs in France's Marseille close to overload – latest updates

The GPMB, co-convened by the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), is co-chaired by former WHO director-general Gro Harlem Brundtland.

The board's 2019 report, released a few months before the novel coronavirus emerged in China, said there was a real threat of "a rapidly spreading pandemic due to a lethal respiratory pathogen" and warned such an event could kill millions and wreak havoc on the global economy.

This year's report – titled "A World in Disorder" – said world leaders had never before "been so clearly forewarned of the dangers of a devastating pandemic," and yet they had failed to take adequate action.

"Tragically and catastrophically, we have seen our worst fears realised," Brundtland told a media briefing on Monday. "The impact of Covid-19 is even worse than we anticipated."

RECOMMENDED

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed "a collective failure to take pandemic prevention, preparedness and response seriously and prioritise it accordingly," the report said.

"Pathogens thrive in disruption and disorder. Covid-19 has proven the point."

The report noted that despite calling a year ago for heads of government to commit and invest in pandemic preparedness, for health systems to be strengthened and for financial risk planning to take seriously the threat of a devastating pandemic, little progress had been made on any of these.

A lack of leadership, it said, was exacerbating the current pandemic. "Failure to learn the lessons of Covid-19 or to act on them with the necessary resources and commitment will mean that the next pandemic, which is sure to come, will be even more damaging," it said.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health charity and a member of the monitoring board, urged leaders not to repeat the same mistakes. "This needs more than warm words of solidarity," he said. "This needs a moment of visionary, historic, political and financial leadership."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China