Turkish soldiers seize terrorist hideout in northern Iraq, 'neutralise' 12
Many weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid on the cave, located in the Zap region in northern Iraq.
Hulusi Akar / Photo: AA / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
April 18, 2023

Turkish soldiers have seized a cave that served as a terrorist hideout in northern Iraq, said the Turkish national defense minister.

Speaking at an event in Kayseri province on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar said that 12 terrorists were neutralised after an attack targeting a Turkish military base in northern Syria.

“Terror hideouts and camps continue to be destroyed. Yesterday, Turkish soldiers also entered a cave called Cemco in the Zap region in northern Iraq, which terrorists see as a so-called fortress and described as ‘unassailable’,” Akar said.

He said many weapons and ammunition were seized in the cave, adding: “By neutralising the last terrorist, we will save our noble nation from this terror scourge."

Türkiye respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of all its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, Akar said, emphasising the importance of ensuring the security of borders and citizens.

READ MORE: Türkiye ‘neutralises’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in retaliation to Syria attack

Türkiye's campaign against terror

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

READ MORE: Turkish security forces neutralise wanted PKK terrorists

SOURCE:AA
