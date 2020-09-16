CULTURE
Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset
Cardi B and the Migos musician Offset married secretly in 2017 and had a daughter, Kulture, in 2018. But the union proved rocky, with splits and rumors of infidelity.
Cardi B accepts the Best Rap Album award for "Invasion of Privacy" as her husband Offset kisses her hand. / Reuters
September 16, 2020

US rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage.

The "WAP" singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for November 4.

Representatives of the artists did not return requests for comment.

Cardi B and the Migos musician Offset married secretly in 2017 and had a daughter, Kulture, in 2018. But the union proved rocky, with splits and rumors of infidelity. Cardi B said in 2018 that the couple had parted ways, only to reunite later.

Tuesday's divorce filing comes at a high point in Cardi B’s career, with her single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks.

A former stripper, New York-born Cardi B broke into the mainstream in 2017 with "Bodak Yellow," and subsequent hits "I Like it" and "Bartier Cardi."

SOURCE:Reuters
