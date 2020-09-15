POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Aubameyang pens new three-year deal with Arsenal
Aubameyang's decision to stay with Arsenal will be a major boost to manager Mikel Arteta who said he wanted to build the squad around the Gabon international after they won the FA Cup last month.
Aubameyang pens new three-year deal with Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on September 12, 2020. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 15, 2020

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal ending speculation over a potential exit as he entered the final year of his contract.

Aubameyang's decision to stay with Arsenal will be a major boost to manager Mikel Arteta who said he wanted to build the squad around the Gabon international after they won the FA Cup last month.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said in a statement on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

"It's thanks to our fans, my team mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here."

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

British media reported Aubameyang's new contract makes the 31-year-old one of the highest earners at the club alongside midfielder Mesut Ozil.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China