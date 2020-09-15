Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal ending speculation over a potential exit as he entered the final year of his contract.

Aubameyang's decision to stay with Arsenal will be a major boost to manager Mikel Arteta who said he wanted to build the squad around the Gabon international after they won the FA Cup last month.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said in a statement on Tuesday.