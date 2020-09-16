Istanbul Gonulluleri (Istanbul Volunteers) is an NGO working with the city's municipality. Their aim is to make Turkey’s biggest metropolis a better place, with eight commissions working under an umbrella organisation: Health; Education; Environment and Traffic; Youth; Culture, Arts and Tourism; Women, Children and Family; Animal Rights; and Natural Disasters.

Their newest campaign is to bring together many varieties of computers that are unused, with families who may need them for their children’s remote education.

Contrary to popular belief, the nonprofit's communications officer, Sibel Ucar, clarifies that her organisation is neither "a foundation nor an association.”

As many home workers and businesses renewed their computers during the coronavirus pandemic, she said Istanbul Volunteers thought they could put the discarded technology to good use.

The pilot campaign began in April, when schools closed in Turkey due to the virus, and the organisation put out a call to its members to collect unused hardware. It went on until June.

With the start of the new school year, and schooling still being handled remotely in Turkey as a precaution, Istanbul Volunteers sent out another, more inclusive call.

Their goal is to collect and distribute 3,000 unused computers, tablets and screens. They have so far matched about 200 computers with their new owners.

Ucar says they ask previous owners to erase all data from the devices before donating. After a general check to ensure they are functioning at full capacity, along with any minor repairs being performed if necessary, they are handed over to their new owners.