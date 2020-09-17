The Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS) has launched the Women ART Peace Programme, a project under the wing of UN75 Global Governance Forum, that seeks to boost representation of women in peacebuilding within both grassroots and policy levels.

Bringing together individuals hailing from NGOs, research centres and stakeholders in government from Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen, the programme seeks to utilise a range of ideas and networks to further an inclusive UN and accomplish sustainable development, human rights, peace and a stable climate.

“The importance of Women ART Peace programme lies mainly in the fact that it addresses the two, very often marginalised: local and women,” CHS Director Sultan Barakat said.

“The key factor to Sustainable peacebuilding is Women Education and proactive engagement,” Founder and Director of Farkhunda Trust Rahela Sidiqi said.