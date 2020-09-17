New BBC Director-General Tim Davie has told staff not to air political views on social media when he started the job earlier this month and confirmed that new social media guidelines for the staffers would be released in the coming weeks.

Davie said journalists' use of social media is a cause for concern when it comes to impartiality, which he said was a "bedrock" for the corporation, Press Gazette reported.

"Impartiality is the bedrock of the BBC. It's utterly critical that looking forward people have total trust in the BBC. When you join the BBC, you know, you leave your party politics at the door," Davie said.

"I do think the bar is higher for current affairs and news," he added.

He also said he would not ban BBC journalists from using social media, but that the new guidelines would be about "making sure what people are doing on social media is helping us" in terms of maintaining impartiality.

BBC star Gary Lineker takes pay cut

The BBC's top earner Gary Lineker agreed to use social media responsibly and taken a pay-cut as the British broadcaster's new boss seeks to maintain trust in the body, whose publicly-funded model has been questioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former England soccer player Lineker has attracted scrutiny from the broadcaster's critics for both his high pay package and his outspoken political views on social media that often criticise the government.