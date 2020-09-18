Friday, September 18, 2020

UK records 4,322 new cases as PM fears second wave

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it was inevitable that the country would see the second wave of coronavirus and that while he did not want a second national lockdown, the government may need to introduce new restrictions.

Britain was reported to be considering whether to impose a new lockdown across the country, after new Covid-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.

"We are now seeing a second wave coming in... It is absolutely, I'm afraid, inevitable, that we will see it in this country," he said.

The UK recorded 4,322 new positive cases on Friday, an increase of nearly a thousand on Thursday's tally and the highest since May 8, according to official statistics.

Spain region orders partial lockdown in poorer areas

The regional government of the Spanish capital Madrid has ordered a lockdown from Monday in some of the poorer areas of the city and its outskirts that are home to about 850,000 people, after a surge in coronavirus infections there.

Regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Friday movement between and within areas in six districts would be restricted, but people would be able to go to work in Spain's hardest-hit region.

Residents in Madrid's poorer districts had said they felt abandoned, stigmatised, and feared new restrictions would deprive them of income.

France records 154 new deaths from virus

France has reported 154 new Covid-19 deaths taking the toll to 31,249, and recorded 13,215 new infections, official data showed.

France's response to a resurgence in the Covid-19 virus in the country needs to be proportionate, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, as the country battles to contain the virus while ensuring that economic and social activities can continue.

"So we need to be lucid, very transparent, demanding but at the same time proportionate," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on plans to help French heritage sites.

France has the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

Palestine registers 692 new virus cases, nine fatalities

Palestine has confirmed 692 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine fatalities over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the country's Health Ministry said the virus claimed seven lives in the occupied West Bank, and one in Gaza and East Jerusalem each.

The death toll in the country rose to 286, while the total number of infections surpassed 44,000, including 30,942 recoveries, it added.

Turkey reports over 1,750 new cases

Turkey has reported 1,771 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,060 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 299,810, including 264,805 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry's data.

The death toll from the pandemic in Turkey rose to 7,377, with 62 new fatalities reported since Thursday.

A total of 111,113 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, raising the total to over nine million.

Dutch plans new measures to contain virus surge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said his government is preparing "regional" measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in specific hotspots after the Netherlands registered a record 1,972 cases in the past 24 hours.

Europe is seeing a wider surge in Covid-19 cases, but Rutte said the Dutch situation was "worrying" after the country registered a record number of cases for the fourth consecutive day.

"At this rate, the number of infections would double every week and we absolutely cannot have that," he told reporters.

EU endorses dexamethasone for patients on oxygen therapy

The European health regulator has endorsed the use of widely known steroid dexamethasone in the treatment of Covid-19 patients on oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said based on its review of results of a study by UK researchers, it concluded that dexamethasone - a commonly used drug against a range of inflammatory conditions - can be considered a treatment option in adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy.

The recommended dose in adults and adolescents, from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kgs, is 6 milligrams once a day for up to 10 days, the EMA said.

EU seals second vaccine deal

The European Union has agreed to buy a potential Covid-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK in its second such deal to secure supplies, as a deadline for joining the World Health Organization's (WHO) vaccine purchase programme looms.

The deal will see the French and British drugmakers, which have teamed up to manufacture a recombinant protein-based vaccine they hope to get approved next year, provide the EU with up to 300 million doses, according to a tweet from European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

Friday's agreement confirms an announcement made on July 31 by the two companies and follows an earlier deal between the EU and AstraZeneca for up to 400 million shots.

In return for the right to the doses, the European Commission will finance part of the upfront costs faced by vaccine producers. The vaccine doses themselves will be bought by EU countries.

French city of Nice tightens curbs as cases soar

The city of Nice on the French Riviera will ban gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces and tighten rules on alcohol consumption outdoors as it seeks to curb Covid-19 infections that are soaring in the region, local authorities said on Friday.

France registered a record 10,593 new confirmed coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the country's highest single-day count since the pandemic began.

Indonesia reports 3,891 new infections, 114 deaths

Indonesia reported on Friday 3,891 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total tally to 236,519, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of deaths rose by 114 to 9,336, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia signals phasing out of support to businesses

Indonesia's government will continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic next year but in a "much more measured way" than this year on expectations that demand will recover, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.

"We're going to start consolidating (fiscal policy) to make sure we can balance the need to continue to support health and economic recovery, but at the same time ... make sure our fiscal (situation) will be sustainable medium- and long-term," she said in a seminar held by the Asian Development Bank.

"We will continue using fiscal support, combining central bank support, to combat economic challenges posed by Covid-19," she added.

Philippines reports 3,257 new cases, 47 deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 3,257 additional novel coronavirus infections, marking the 11th straight day the country has recorded more than 3,000 daily cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 279,526, most of which are in the capital, while deaths rose 47 to reach 4,830.

Russia reports 5,905 new cases, 134 deaths

Russia reported 5,905 new coronavirus cases, pushing its tally to 1,091,186, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 134 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 19,195.

Covid hospital admissions double every eight days in UK

Britain's health minister has said that the novel coronavirus was accelerating across the country, with hospital admissions doubling every eight days, but refused to say whether or not another national lockdown would be imposed next month.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth largest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Asked repeatedly by Sky News about the prospect of a second national lockdown next month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a lockdown was a last resort, but that the government would do whatever it takes to tackle the virus.

Thailand reports first virus death in over 100 days

Thailand has reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month.

The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai labour ministry, had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.

Officials will hold a briefing on the case at 0730GMT.