Filming resumes for 'The Batman' movie post Covid-19 lockdown hiatus
"The Batman" has about three months of material left to shoot, according to Hollywood trade outlets. Its release was pushed back earlier this year to October 2021 from June 2021.
Robert Pattinson at the Governors Awards arrivals, Los Angeles, California, US, on October 27, 2019. / Reuters
September 18, 2020

Filming has resumed in Britain on the movie "The Batman" after a two-week shutdown caused by a member of the production - reported to be actor Robert Pattinson - who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following a hiatus for Covid 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement.

Pattinson, the star of the superhero movie, was widely reported to be the person who tested positive in early September. The movie studio never confirmed or denied this.

Hollywood getting back to work 

The shutdown underscored the challenges that Hollywood is facing in getting back to work after months of pandemic-induced shutdowns, and the stringent safety measures they must now undertake.

Filming of "The Batman" had resumed north of London only three days prior to the positive test after being shuttered in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus.

It was not clear to what extent Pattinson, 34, best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series "Twilight," had suffered any Covid-19 symptoms.

"The Batman" has about three months of material left to shoot, according to Hollywood trade outlets. Its release was pushed back earlier this year to October 2021 from June 2021.

SOURCE:Reuters

