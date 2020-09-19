Saturday, September 19, 2020

France reports new daily record in infections

French health authorities have reported 13,498 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, setting another record in daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country.

The number of people in France who have died from the infection was up by 26, at 31,274, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 442,194 as of Saturday.

Canada's Ontario cracks down on parties

Canada's most populous province is cracking down on private social gatherings as cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said in a surprise news conference.

Ontario reported 407 new cases on Saturday compared with about 80 per day two weeks ago.

Canada on Friday recorded 1,044 new cases from a day earlier, making it the third time in five days that new daily infections have topped 1,000.

Ontario is scrambling to tamp down a recent spike in coronavirus cases as children return to school and the province struggles to increase its testing capacity, forcing many in cities to wait in line for hours this week to get swabbed.

Private parties are a "significant contributor" to the recent rise, provincial health minister Christine Elliott said.

UK risks new lockdown as cases hit highest since May

Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a leading epidemiologist said on Saturday, as new cases rose to their highest level since early May.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London's Imperial College and a former government adviser, told the BBC the country was facing a "perfect storm" of rising infections as people return to work and school.

Government data on Saturday showed 4,422 new cases, 100 more than on Friday and the highest daily total since May 8, based on positive test results.

Turkey's coronavirus cases exceed 300,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has risen to more than 300,000, the health ministry said.

The ministry said there were 1,538 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 301,348. The death toll rose by 68 to 7,445 on Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the government needs to ramp up measures to curb the rise in cases, which has also prompted protests from doctors who say official data underplays the scale of the outbreak.

Iran's death toll climbs above 24,000

Iran's death toll has risen by 166 to 24,118, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV.

The total number of identified cases spiked by 2,845 in the last 24 hours to 419,043 in Iran, one of the Middle East's worst-hit countries, spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari was quoted as saying.

Poland reports record daily cases

Poland has reported 1,002 new cases, according to the Health Ministry's Twitter account, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

The new record comes days after the authorities tightened conditions under which doctors are obliged to send patients for testing.

Critics say the new rules may limit the number of people going for tests.

Indonesia reports its biggest daily rise in infections

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily rise in infections, with 4,168 new cases, taking the total to 240,687, data from the country's health ministry showed.

The data added 112 new deaths, taking the total to 9,448, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.

Philippines confirms 3,962 new cases, 100 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 3,962 new coronavirus infections and 100 additional deaths, with both numbers the highest in five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 283,460, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 4,930.

Russia's new cases surpass 6,000

Russia has reported 6,065 new cases, the first time the daily tally has been higher than 6,000 in two months. The national tally of infections rose to 1,097,251.

The coronavirus crisis centre said 144 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,339.

India maintains surge, adds 93,300 new cases

India has maintained its surge in coronavirus cases, adding 93,337 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.