Sunday, September 20, 2020

France reports 10,569 new daily cases

French health authorities have reported 10,569 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, down from the previous day's record increase of 13,498.

The number of French deaths from the disease rose by 12 over the preceding 24 hours to 31,585, the Health Ministry said. The cumulative number of confirmed cases now stands at 453,763.

The latest death toll amounts to a more sizeable increase of 311 over the 31,274 published on Saturday, a difference that may reflect late-arriving data for earlier fatalities.

Besides a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus since lockdown measures ended in May, epidemiologists say higher case numbers are also the result of a six-fold surge in testing since the process became available without charge or prescription.

The rolling seven-day count of Covid-19 hospital admissions rose to 3,894 from 3,853 on Saturday, according to the latest French data, with intensive care admissions stable at 593.

Turkey reports 1,519 new coronavirus cases

Turkish health authorities have registered 1,519 more coronavirus cases and 1,116 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The country's tally of Covid-19 infections reached 302,867, including 266,117 recoveries, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

With 61 more fatalities, the virus-linked death toll in Turkey, which entered the "new normal" in June, climbed to 7,506.

Over 95,000 additional coronavirus tests were conducted by health professionals, bringing the total to 9.2 million.

US sets record with over 1 million tests in a day

The United States set a one-day record with over 1 million coronavirus diagnostic tests being performed, but the country needs 6 million to 10 million a day to bring outbreaks under control, according to various experts.

The country performed 1,061,411 tests on Saturday, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

The record comes after testing has fallen for several weeks.

The United States tested on average 650,000 people a day in the week ended September 13, down from a peak in late July of over 800,000 people a day.

Since the start of the pandemic, testing shortages have hampered efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Lebanon suffers another record in cases

Lebanon registered a record 1,006 cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the government has announced, amid a sharp increase in infections and deaths due to the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan recommended a total lockdown for two weeks to stem the alarming rise in daily detected infections, but authorities will find it difficult to impose another lockdown amid an unprecedented economic collapse.

The new cases registered by the Health Ministry bring the overall number of confirmed cases in Lebanon to 29,303, while deaths have reached 297 since the first case was reported in the country in late February.

It was the third consecutive record-breaking day of confirmed virus cases.

The rise began after a lockdown was eased and the country’s only international airport was reopened in early July. The surge continued after the massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that killed 193 people, injured at least 6,500, and devastated much of the city.

The blast also overwhelmed Beirut’s hospitals and badly damaged two that had a key role in handling virus cases.

Britain reports 3,899 new cases

Britain has reported 3,899 new cases of Covid-19, compared to 4,422 on Saturday.

Overall, the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting tighter restrictions across the country and several local lockdowns.

Myanmar orders Yangon stay at home

Myanmar announced a stay-at-home order for its biggest city Yangon after reporting a record daily increase in new cases of Covid-19.

The order in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital, comes into effect on Monday and will force all employees to work from home. Schools were already closed under previous lockdown measures.

The Health Ministry said it had recorded 671 new coronavirus cases, without saying where. Most of the recent new infections have been in Yangon.

Myanmar has so far reported a total of 5,541 Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths.

Infections have increased to hundreds of new cases per day over the past weeks after the coronavirus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine, following weeks without a confirmed domestic case.

Domestic airlines announced that services have been suspended until the end of September.

India records 92,605 new infections

India's coronavirus case tally has surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal Health Ministry showed.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.

A total of 1,113 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6 percent of all cases.

Madrid braces for partial lockdown

Nearly a million Madrid residents were bracing for a partial lockdown as Spanish authorities seek to put a brake on the second wave of Covid-19.

The restrictions, which kick off on Monday for two weeks, affect 850,000 people living mainly in densely-populated, low-income neighbourhoods in the south, or 13 percent of the population in and around the capital.

Like many countries in Europe, Spain is battling a coronavirus surge and, once again, Madrid is the worst-hit region.

Several districts of southern Madrid have counted more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, around five times the national average, which in itself is the highest in the European Union.

UK imposes hefty fines

People in England who refuse to self-isolate to stop the spread of the virus could face fines of up to $13,000 under tough new regulations to tackle a surge in cases.