The Indian Premier League's (or IPL) delayed season has begun to a low-key start with three-time winners Chennai Super Kings beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match of the eight-team tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai, having restricted Mumbai to 162-9, romped home on Saturday with four deliveries to spare with Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) spearheading their chase.

The world's richest Twenty20 league was originally scheduled to be played in India from March 29 but was rescheduled in the United Arab Emirates following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matches minus crowd

The usual carnival-like atmosphere, however, was missing in the contest which took place without spectators in the stands as a safety measure.

Spilled catches and misfieldings indicated that the players, most of them featuring in competitive cricket for the first time in months, were not at their sharpest.

Put in to bat, Mumbai could not capitalise on the strong start they got from Quinton de Kock (33) and skipper Rohit Sharma (12) who fell in successive overs.