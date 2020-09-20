Italy has returned an 1,800-year-old Lydian era atonement inscription that was smuggled from Turkey.

Italian authorities handed over a historical inscription that dates to the ancient Lycian era to the Turkish foreign mission after decades of judicial wrangling about ownership, the Turkish envoy to Rome said on Saturday.

The historical inscription depicts the regret of parents whose sons committed theft. It was smuggled out of Turkey to Italy and was found by Italian authorities during a raid in 1997.

Turkey praises Italy

Ambassador Murat Saim Esenli and an accompanying delegation received the artefact from Claudio Mauti, an Italian officer in charge of the anti-smuggling department.

Esenli said the judicial process continued for more than two decades and he praised Italian authorities for taking good care of the artefact amid the process, adding that Turkish ministries established coordination to bring it back home.

The Turkish diplomat said the return of the inscription would further add to the good relations between Ankara and Rome, and the move had historical, academic as well as bureaucratic and judicial aspects.