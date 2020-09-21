Monday, September 21, 2020

More than 150 nations join global vaccine plan

Some 156 nations have joined a global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against Covid-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, but superpowers China and the United States did not sign up.

US President Donald Trump's government has already secured future supplies through bilateral deals, prompting accusations of selfish behaviour to the detriment of poor countries.

China, where the coronavirus began, was also missing on the list of 64 rich nations who joined the so-called COVAX plan to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses round the world by the end of 2021, prioritising healthcare workers and the vulnerable.

But alliance officials said dialogue continued with Beijing.

The scheme would account for about two-thirds of the world population, according to the WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance, which published the list of signatories after a deadline for binding commitments expired on Friday.

Dozens of vaccines are in testing for the coronavirus which has infected more than 31 million people globally and killed nearly one million, a fifth of those in the United States.

"COVAX will give the world the largest and most diverse portfolio of vaccine candidates," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual briefing.

US CDC takes down virus airborne transmission guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error.

The now-withdrawn guidance, posted on the agency's website on Friday, recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading.

"CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," the agency said.

The health agency had said that Covid-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

France reports 5,298 new daily cases

French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous day's increase of 10,569, while intensive care admissions were on the rise.

There are traditionally fewer confirmed cases on Monday as less testing is carried out over the weekend.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 has risen by 53 to 31,338, the Health Ministry said. The cumulative number of cases stands at 458,061.

Tighter restrictions will be imposed in the French city of Lyon from Tuesday to counter a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases and a surge in intensive care admissions, local authorities said.

The new rules for Lyon, France's third largest city, follow similar measures in Marseille, Bordeaux and Nice as the coronavirus resurges across the country and the testing system buckles under heavy demand.

Over 1,200 recoveries, nearly 9.4M tests in Turkey

A total of 1,743 new coronavirus cases and 1,202 recoveries were reported in Turkey on Monday.

The country's overall case count now stands at 304,610, with 268,435 recoveries, according to data from the Health Ministry.

A total of 112,942 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total past 9.38 million.

The death toll from the outbreak in Turkey rose to 7,574, with 68 new fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,491, while 6.8 percent suffer from pneumonia.

Spain reports 31,428 new cases since Friday

Spain has recorded 31,428 more coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 671,468, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities has reached 30,663, the ministry also said, up from 30,495 on Friday.

Spain has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in western Europe and regional authorities have ordered a partial lockdown from Monday in some Madrid neighbourhoods where cases are rising fast. The partial lockdown has sparked protests.

The Spanish capital accounts for roughly one third of the country's Covid-19 cases.

UK public warned to get serious as Covid alarm bells ring

England is on track for about 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October and a surging death toll unless the public gets serious about preventive action, top UK advisers warned on Monday.

Rates of infection in England are replicating the strong resurgence of Covid-19 seen in France and Spain, roughly doubling every seven days, government chief medical officer Chris Whitty said.

"We are seeing a rate of increase across the great majority of the country," he told a media briefing, urging the public to respect stricter guidelines on social distancing.

"This is not someone else's problem. It's all of our problem."

Britain reported 4,368 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, compared to 3,899 on Sunday, the government reported on its website.

Myanmar rejects calls to postpone election

Myanmar plans to push ahead with a November general election despite calls from opposition parties to postpone it because of a surge in novel coronavirus cases, officials said.

The Southeast Asian country reported 671 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, its highest daily toll since the beginning of its outbreak in March, taking its total to 5,541 infections and 92 deaths.

Myanmar had gone weeks without a case of local transmission before an outbreak in August in the western region of Rakhine that has spread across the country.

Analysts say the November 8 election is a test of the extent of Myanmar's democratic reforms.

Czech minister resigns amid surge in cases

Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has submitted his resignation following criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as the central European country sees a surge in cases.

The country has reported growth in coronavirus confirmed cases at Europe's second-fastest pace in recent weeks, behind Spain, after the country lifted just before summer almost all measures taken during the first wave of the pandemic.

In the past 14 days, the Czechs had 193 cases per 100,000 people, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Madrid in partial lockdown

A million people in and around the Spanish capital are under new "stay-at-home" orders to contain another coronavirus surge, as the US death toll neared 200,000.

The restrictions in Madrid will last for two weeks, affecting people living mainly in densely populated, low-income neighbourhoods who will be allowed only to travel for essential reasons such as work, medical care or taking children to school.

On Sunday, people took to the streets in some of the affected districts in protest against the new measures.

They sported placards reading "No to a class-based lockdown" or "They're destroying our district and now they're locking us up".

"We will still be able to go to work, and go into other areas that are not under lockdown, where we might be able to raise the infections and also still be vulnerable to infections in our own area," said nurse Bethania Perez, as hundreds protested against the measure.

Russia's new virus cases at highest since July 18

Russia has reported 6,196 new virus cases, the most recorded over 24 hours since July 18, pushing its national tally to 1,109,595, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities also reported 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 19,489.

UK at critical moment as trend goes in wrong direction

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pondered additional Covid-19 restrictions as Britain is at a critical moment in the novel coronavirus outbreak with the trend going in the wrong direction.

"We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we're seeing elsewhere in Europe."

According to the UK government, the country in the last 24 hours has recorded 3,899 new cases and 18 new deaths.

Burials surge in Jakarta

Jakarta has been the epicentre of the outbreak in Indonesia, where authorities have struggled for months to contain the virus.

The country has reported nearly 245,000 cases, including 9,553 deaths, the highest levels in southeast Asia.

After an initial surge at the start of the pandemic, burials in Jakarta dropped to around 20 to 30 on average per day in July and August. But they shot up in September to between 50 and more than 60 per day, data from the city government showed.