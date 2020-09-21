Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice.

The biggest shock of the night came when former Disney Channel actress Zendaya, 24, was named best drama actress for playing a teen drug addict in HBO's "Euphoria," beating presumed favourites Laura Linney ("Ozark") and Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show."

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO's "Watchmen" led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best-limited series.

Cult favourite "Schitt's Creek" cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, "Succession" took home top honours for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

Here is the full list:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Succession"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Schitt's Creek"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, "Ozark"