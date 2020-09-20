Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp could barely contain the smile when asked after his side's 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday whether it had been a good week for the Premier League champions.

The answer was pretty obvious. Two wins from their opening two Premier League games and, more significantly, they ended the week with an even stronger squad than they boasted last weekend.

Sadio Mane's double earned Liverpool what turned out to be a routine victory after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was red-carded for pulling down Mane just before halftime.

But what will concern Liverpool's title rivals will be the sight of Thiago Alcantara, signed for 20 million pounds ($26 million) from Bayern Munich on Friday, coming off the bench at halftime to slot seamlessly into Liverpool's midfield machine.

The Spaniard did concede a penalty, thankfully for him saved by Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker, but looked every bit the class act that made him a such a favourite at Bayern.

"He needs to get used to his team mates, but when they went one man down it became the perfect game for him," Klopp said.

"I liked his game a lot. Defensively it was tricky for him, but offensively, with the ball, that's him, he wants to pass the ball. Everything he did today was completely natural."