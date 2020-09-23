Asked to describe Bevol in a few sentences, co-founder Hasan al Heraki says it is “an international social media platform specialised in volunteering and community work,” adding that “our multi sided platform increases volunteers' recognition and exposure to volunteering opportunities and provides authentic volunteer profiles for organisations and institutions asking for volunteers.” He adds: “Finally, Bevol provides profitable companies with a creative way to do their social responsibility.”

Heraki tells TRT World that "for the past two years, our team of Syrian entrepreneurs in Turkey has been working on building Bevol; a ‘social media platform for volunteers’.”

The company has recently won the prestigious Golden Stevie Award in the “Tech Startup of the Year” category. The crew behind Bevol consists of “people from community services and volunteer work to business and technical backgrounds.”

The reason Bevol was set up, Heraki says, “is to create a new vision of volunteering through innovation and creativity.” With thousands of users, “we aim to be the social media platform that connects all volunteers in the world and enables them to consolidate noble humanitarian values and achieve peace and development in all societies.”

Heraki points out that “the numbers of volunteers and organisations registering on Bevol are increasing continuously; until this moment Bevol has more than 45 thousand registered volunteers from over 175 countries worldwide."