Thursday, September 24, 2020

France reports another daily record cases

French health authorities have reported 16,096 new confirmed coronavirus cases, blowing away the previous record of 13,498 and setting a fourth all-time high of daily additional infections in eight days.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections was up by 52, at 31,511, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 497,237 as on Thursday.

Spain tops 700,000 cases, Madrid surges in spotlight

Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 700,000 on Thursday and authorities warned of tougher times ahead in the densely-populated virus hotspot region of Madrid, which accounts for over a third of hospital admissions.

The number of confirmed cases has spiked since the end of a nationwide lockdown in late June, adding 200,000 in less than a month, and now stands at 704,209, the highest in Western Europe.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities rose by 84 to 31,118, including 13 deaths registered in the past 24 hours. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May, but below the late March record of nearly 900.

Authorities in Madrid, which has the highest share of hospital capacity occupied by Covid-19 patients and about 500 people hospitalised a day this week, have imposed a partial lockdown in districts with high contagion rates, and could announce more measures on Friday, according to local officials.

Ireland cuts travel 'Green List' down to four countries

Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel "green list", leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers.

Ireland, which has some of the tightest travel restrictions in Europe, is only allowing quarantine-free travel from countries with a Covid-19 infection rate of under 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

As a result, travellers arriving from all countries other than Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein must go into quarantine for 14 days from Monday next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Three of those countries have restrictions on travellers from Ireland, which currently has a Covid-19 infection rate of 71 cases per 100,000 people, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

The Irish government has said it will adopt a more liberal system of coordinated travel restrictions proposed by the European Commission once they are adopted in mid-October.

Pfizer partner BioNTech sees no role for its vaccine in UK challenge trial

Pfizer's German development partner BioNTech on Thursday joined other leading Covid-19 vaccine developers in ruling out participation in British plans to test experimental inoculations by deliberately infecting trial volunteers.

"BioNTech's vaccine candidate is not part of this study," a spokeswoman said.

Britain is planning to host so-called "challenge trials", the Financial Times cited people involved in the project as saying. Britain said it was working with partners on t he potential for human challenge trials without commenting on a specific plan.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi and Moderna , among the leading vaccine developers, have said their vaccine candidates were not involved in the programme.

US biotech firm Inovio Pharmaceuticals also said it was not involved while Johnson & Johnson said it was evaluating the potential benefit of a human challenge trial but would not comment on the British plans.

The World Health Organisation was not involved in such studies, a spokesman said on Thursday.

If world handles climate like Covid-19, UN chief says: 'I fear the worst'

The United States, China and Russia fought on Thursday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic after UN chief Antonio Guterres had warned the body that if the climate crisis was approached with the "same disunity and disarray" of Covid-19, then: "I fear the worst."

Guterres said the coronavirus was out of control as the global death toll approaches 1 million, while more than 30 million have been infected. He blamed "a lack of global preparedness, cooperation, unity and solidarity."

"The pandemic is a clear test of international cooperation – a test we have essentially failed," he told the 15-member body.

UK sees record cases at 6,634

Britain recorded its highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 on Thursday at 6,634, according to government data, reflecting a second wave of infections sweeping through the country but also a much higher level of testing than during the first wave.

Thursday's number was up from 6,178 on Wednesday, itself a jump from 4,926 the previous day.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government estimated fewer than 10,000 people were becoming infected every day, as opposed to estimated numbers over 100,000 during the peak of the first wave.

"(At the peak), we estimate through surveys that over 100,000 people a day were catching the disease, but we only found about 6,000 of them and they tested positive," he said in an interview on Sky News.

"Now we estimate that it's under 10,000 people a day getting the disease. That's too high, but it's still much lower than in the peak."

Public Health England said there had also been 40 new deaths, up from 37 the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, Britain was reporting more than 1,000 deaths per day.

Britain has the highest death toll from Covid-19 in Europe, at 41,902.

Turkey reports 1,721 new cases

Turkish health authorities registered 1,721 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,241 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The country's tally of Covid-19 infections reached 309,790, including 271,964 recoveries, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday.

With 74 more fatalities, the death toll climbed to 7,785 in Turkey, which entered the "new normal" period in June.

Over 113,310 additional coronavirus tests were conducted by health professionals, bringing the total to 9.72 million.

"The number of patients in critical condition rose to 1,573," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Koca noted that the pneumonia rate continued to decrease on Thursday, inching down to 6.6 percent.

Czech Republic says 19 died with coronavirus on Sept 23

Nineteen people died infected with the novel coronavirus died on September 23 in the Czech Republic, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The country of 10.7 million people has so far reported 567 deaths connected with the related Covid-19 illness.

England adds Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland to travel quarantine list

England will add Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland to its quarantine list, meaning passengers arriving from those countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The new rules will apply to those arriving after 0300 GMT on Saturday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Portugal extends measures to fight coronavirus until mid-October

Portugal has extended measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until at least mid-October, the government announced on Thursday, at a time an increase in the number of daily cases in the country continues to worry authorities at home and abroad.

The whole country was put under a state of contingency on September 15 and it will remain under it until October 14, meaning gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people and commercial establishments must close between 8 pm and 11 pm.

Portugal, which has reported 71,156 cases so far, initially won praise for its response to the pandemic.

Now, cases have crept back up, with the health authority reporting 802 cases on Wednesday, one the worst days since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ibrahimovic shrugs off positive Covid-19 test

AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and the 38-year-old responded in typically irreverent style, saying it was a bad idea for the virus to challenge him.

Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who will miss the Europa League match at home to Bodo/Glimt later on Thursday, was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed.

The announcement came one day after his team mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test, however Milan said the rest of the squad, who were also tested, were negative.

Risk of 'twindemic' with flu, officials warn

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe risks becoming a deadly double epidemic of flu and coronavirus infections, EU health officials have warned as they urged Europeans and their governments not to let their guard down.

"It is abundantly clear that this crisis is not behind us. We are at a decisive moment," EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides told a media briefing on Thursday.

With winter approaching in the region, she warned of the risk of a potentially lethal "twindemic of Covid-19 and the flu" and urged governments to encourage people to get seasonal flu vaccines and adhere to social distancing measures to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"This might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring," Kyriakides said.

Adults at high risk from flu are also most at risk from Covid-19. Research by scientists at Public Health England (PHE) released this week suggested the risk of death more than doubled for people who tested positive for both flu and Covid-19, compared to those with Covid-19 alone.

Dutch cases reach new daily high

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record at 2,544, data released by health authorities showed.

Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost everyday since mid-September. The previous high of 2,357 was reported on Wednesday when the total number of reported cases passed 100,000.

The health authorities reported on Thursday 16 new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the death toll up to 6,312.

France reports over 1,000 people in ICU due to coronavirus

The French health ministry has reported that the number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus jumped over 1,000 for the first time since June 8.

The ministry also said that the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital was up by 136 to 5,932 as of Thursday.

Indonesia sees another daily record of new cases

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily rise of coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as new clusters appeared, though epidemiologists said its low testing rates could be masking far greater infection numbers.