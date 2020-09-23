Japanese women's football great Yuki Nagasato has said that she was inspired by Megan Rapinoe's fight for equality as she recently took the highly unusual step of joining a men's team.

Nagasato, a Women's World Cup-winner in 2011, will play for Hayabusa Eleven, an amateur outfit in her home prefecture of Kanagawa, on loan from Chicago Red Stars in the US professional league.

The 33-year-old striker, who will return to the Red Stars for the 2021 season, will play as a professional with Hayabusa Eleven, the team of her older brother Genki.

"Honestly, how much I can contribute among men is unknown," Nagasato, also a runner-up at the 2015 World Cup and 2012 Olympics, said earlier this month.

"But I was really inspired by messages on gender gap by Rapinoe at the World Cup and I was wondering if I could also send a message to the society," she said.

'No boundary'