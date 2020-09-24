Atletico Madrid has announced the signing of Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, confirming the Uruguayan striker is set to continue playing in La Liga rather than joining Juventus in Italy.

Barcelona said that Atletico had agreed to pay six million euros for Suarez, who left his last training session in tears on Wednesday having been told over the summer that he was no longer required by new coach Ronald Koeman.

The Uruguay striker, who is Barca's third all-time top scorer with 198 goals in all competitions, had a year left on his contract with the club.

"Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Luis Suarez, subject to a medical and the formal agreement of a new contract for the Uruguayan striker with our club," Atletico said in their statement.

Suarez to replace Alvaro Morata

Suarez will give a farewell news conference on Thursday.

Barca added: "Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to the player for his commitment and wishes him all the success in the future."

Suarez will replace Alvaro Morata in Atletico's front line after the Spanish striker was loaned to Juventus for a season with an option to buy.

Since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2014, Suarez has won a host of trophies, including the 2015 Champions League and four Liga titles.