Yasemin Kose’s Istanbul-based firm, Roka Design, focuses primarily on recycling systems. The industrial designer has been providing companies with recycling bins and containers for the past few years.

Her university masters thesis was called "Unused Waste Recovery with Industrial Design." She graduated from the Industrial Design Department from Istanbul Technical University and went on to publish her thesis as an ebook in February 2016.

Kose says she is personally troubled by the subject of waste. “Everybody should be responsible for their waste and live with this awareness,” she adds. “I have grandparents who have seen scarcity during war times and my parents have always been cautious about not wasting anything. They have valued all materials and used them well. So since I was a child I have had this awareness of not being wasteful.”

Kose believes that world resources have to be used efficiently, and that waste materials are as significant as source materials. It was in 2009 that Roka began to be formed, but it wasn’t until 2016 that it achieved brand status. Today, it offers user-focused design with recycling units and waste bins, and is a business that wants to increase awareness about waste products.

Kose says Roka’s aim is to create a sustainable environment by respecting the needs of today and tomorrow, while contributing to the continuity of the harmony of human and nature.

Recycling has been at the forefront of Turkey’s conscious efforts for a while, and it gained speed after Turkey’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan, focused her attention on it.

For the last couple of years, Erdogan has been leading the country’s zero waste project, which aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

Turkey aims to save $20 million annually and raise employment by implementing the zero waste project, Erdogan stated on December 10, 2019.