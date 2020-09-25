Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time to lift the UEFA Super Cup, completing a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Substitute Javi Martinez, in possibly his last game for Bayern, headed the winner in the 104th minute on Thursday after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos's penalty and Bayern levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th.

The match was held amid a growing second wave of Covid-19, with Hungarian cases at record highs, which had prompted warnings of the possible consequences of mass gatherings such as this game.

The Bavarians, unbeaten now in 32 consecutive matches, also won the domestic league and Cup double as well as the Champions League after Flick took over last November. Their last defeat dates back to December, 2019.

"It was an intense game but we deserved to win," Flick told reporters. "We are not yet fully in our rhythm despite our big win (8-0) over Schalke 04 on the weekend.

"But the mentality of the team, especially after going 1-0 down, was sensational. They battled back against very strong opponents and deserved the win."

'Felt good to have an atmosphere'