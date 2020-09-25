Rio de Janeiro's world-famous carnival parades have become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic as officials announced they were indefinitely postponing the February 2021 edition, with Brazil still reeling from Covid-19.

"We came to the conclusion that the event had to be postponed," said Jorge Castanheira, the president of the group that organizes the annual parades, the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA).

"We just can't do it in February. The samba schools won't have the time or financial and organizational resources to be ready," he told journalists after a plenary meeting by the group's directors.

Epidemiologist's nightmare

Rio's carnival is an epidemiologist's nightmare in a pandemic: an extended festival of tightly packed crowds dancing through the streets and flocking to the city's iconic "Sambadrome" for massive parades featuring scantily clad dancers, small armies of drummers and all-night partying at close quarters.

The event draws millions of tourists from around Brazil and the world to the beachside city each year.