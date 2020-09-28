A Jamie Vardy hat-trick coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans has steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games.

Man City had not conceded five goals in a home game since February 2003 against Arsenal and it was the first time their boss Pep Guardiola had seen a side he is managing concede five in what was his 686th game in the dugout.

With injured strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero unavailable, Man City lacked bite as Raheem Sterling looked uncomfortable on his own up front while a porous defence was unable to contain Leicester's lethal fast breaks.

Leicester City, however, looked to be in cruise control after a sublime volley from Riyad Mahrez against his former club gave the home side a fourth-minute lead, as Leicester were barely able to break out of their own half in the opening stages.

The highlights

Mahrez unleashed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after the visitors failed to clear a corner but Vardy turned the match on its head with two penalties either side of a deft back-heel finish.