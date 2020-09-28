A wind-driven wildfire has erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country and spread across more than 404 hectares (1,000 acres), forcing the evacuation of several hundreds homes and a hospital.

Fire crews are out in force, scrambling to fend off flames threatening neighbourhoods and vineyards in the northwest corner of the famed wine-growing valley, about 120 km (75 miles) north of San Francisco.

The blaze, dubbed the Glass Fire, broke out before dawn near Calistoga and raced toward the adjacent towns of Deer Park and St. Helena, with flames advancing to within a mile of the Adventist Health St. Helena hospital.

All 55 patients who were at the hospital at the time were safely evacuated by ambulance and helicopter over the course of five hours, beginning around 7 a.m. in the morning, hospital spokeswoman Linda Williams told Reuters.

"We had ambulances lined up from all over the Bay area," she said, adding that while the facility was surrounded by smoke, the skies over the hospital itself remained clear enough for helicopters to land and take off with patients who needed to be evacuated by air.

It was the second wildfire-related evacuation of the 151-bed hospital since August, coming on the heels of a massive cluster of lightning-sparked blazes that swept several counties north of the San Francisco Bay region.

Some 600 homes were placed under evacuation orders, with residents of another 1,400 dwellings warned to be ready to flee at a moment's notice, according to California Depa rtment of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) spokesman Tyree Zander. About 5,000 people in all were affected by evacuation notices, he said.

By 1:30 p.m., flames stoked by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) had scorched some 1,200 acres (485 hectares) of grassy rolling hillsides and oak woodlands, with zero percent containment, Zander said.

Fire at harvest time

The fire's cause was under investigation. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but a Reuters photographer in St. Helena saw a number of structures that had been burned.