Hundreds of women marched through Mexico's capital Monday to demand nationwide legalisation of abortion, leading to clashes with police who blocked their way.

Protesters gathered near Mexico City's historic center to head to the central plaza, but were stopped by female police officers carrying shields.

Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

Some police officers sustained minor injuries, Mexico City official Arturo Medina told local television.

Decriminalising abortion