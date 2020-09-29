POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Police in Mexico clash with pro-abortion rights protesters
Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.
Police in Mexico clash with pro-abortion rights protesters
Supporters of the legalisation of abortion clash with riot police during a demonstration on International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City. September 28, 2020. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 29, 2020

Hundreds of women marched through Mexico's capital Monday to demand nationwide legalisation of abortion, leading to clashes with police who blocked their way.

Protesters gathered near Mexico City's historic center to head to the central plaza, but were stopped by female police officers carrying shields.

Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

Some police officers sustained minor injuries, Mexico City official Arturo Medina told local television.

Decriminalising abortion

RECOMMENDED

The protesters want abortion to be decriminalised throughout the country of 128 million, not just in the Mexican capital and the southwestern state of Oaxaca.

Standing up for women

In addition, Mexican feminist groups have started to take a more hardline stance in the face of growing violence against women.

Ten women are murdered every day in Mexico, according to official figures, and many of the crimes go unpunished.

READ MORE: Protesters rally across world to mark International Women's Day

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting