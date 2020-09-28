A former top boss of one of the world's biggest model agencies is to be investigated for rape and abusing an underage girl as well as other women, French prosecutors have announced.

Gerald Marie, former European head of Elite Models, is the target of a complaint by a former BBC journalist and claims of rape by three ex-models, the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP news agency on Monday.

A specialist child protection unit will lead the probe into allegations of "rape and sexual assault, as well as rape and sexual assault of a minor," it added.

The investigation is based on complaints lodged by women for alleged assaults between 1980 and 1998.

At the time of the alleged offences, Elite Models had launched the careers of household names such as Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Marie's former wife, supermodel Linda Evangelista.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo momentSerious allegations

Former BBC journalist Lisa Brinkworth claimed that in October 1998, when she was posing as a model while doing an investigation, Marie sexually assaulted her in a nightclub, pushing his genitals against her abdomen.

She was working undercover on a documentary into allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards models – many of them underage – in certain agencies.

Brinkworth's complaint is accompanied by claims from three former models of alleged rape by Marie in Paris when they were teenagers or young women.

US model Carre Sutton accuses Marie of "countless" rapes in 1986 when she was 17, fellow American Jill Dodd of rape in 1980, when she was 19, while Swede Ebba Karlsson claims she was raped in 1990 when she was 20 or 21.

READ MORE: 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Too late?

Under the statute of limitations, which limits the number of years that can lapse between an alleged crime and the initiation of legal proceedings, a prosecution may no longer be possible.

This is one of the issues to be determined by the investigation, which in France does not necessarily result in a trial.

Brinkworth has said she was traumatised by the alleged assault but was prevented from coming forward by an agreement between the BBC and Elite in 2001 following a defamation suit.

Her legal team hopes this restriction on her speaking out can be a basis for bypassing the statute of limitations.

Brinkworth's lawyer Anne-Claire Lejeune welcomed Monday's announcement by Paris prosecutors.