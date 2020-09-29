Tuesday, September 29, 2020

New study says more than 60 million Indians may have caught virus

More than 60 million people in India – 10 times the official figure – could have contracted the novel coronavirus, the country's lead pandemic agency said on Tuesday, citing a nationwide study measuring antibodies.

According to official data India, home to 1.3 billion people, is the world's second most infected nation, with more than 6.1 million cases, just behind the United States.

But the real figure could be much higher, according to the latest serological survey – a study testing blood for certain antibodies to estimate the proportion of a population that has fought off the virus.

"The main conclusions from this sero-survey are that one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by August," Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Balram Bhargava said at a Health Ministry press conference.

Bhargava said evidence of virus exposure was more prevalent among people tested in urban slums (15.6 percent) and non-slum urban areas (8.2 percent) than in rural areas, where 4.4 percent of those surveyed had antibodies.

The blood tests were collected from just over 29,000 people in 21 states or territories between mid-August and mid-September.

The new figures are a sharp jump from the first sero-survey results, which the ICMR said showed that around 0.73 percent of adults in India – about six million people – were infected by May.

UK reports record daily figure of 7,143 cases

Britain has reported 7,143 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single day figure to date, and 71 deaths, the biggest toll since July.

Lockdown measures are being imposed across the country as the government tries to limit the spread of the virus.

The 71 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test is the highest level since 97 fatalities were recorded on July 1.

Turkey reports 1,427 new cases

Turkey has reported 1,427 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,452 recoveries over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry said.

The country's overall case count now stands at 317,272, with recoveries totalling 278,504.

Nearly 115,000 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to over 10.26 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,130, with 68 more fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,583.

Germany to limit parties, family gatherings

Germany will impose a cap on the number of people at parties and family gatherings in areas worst affected by the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with premiers of the country's 16 states.

With recent huge outbreaks in the country traced to weddings, family gatherings or parties, Merkel said "a reaction is therefore necessary" to halt the spread of the virus.

Any region where infection rates reach 35 per 100,000 would be required to impose a cap of 50 people maximum at gatherings in public spaces or rented venues.

If rates shoot up to 50 per 100,000 people, then only 25 people would be allowed at public gatherings.

New York City to fine people who refuse to wear mask

New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3 percent for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Officials will first offer free masks to those caught not wearing one. If the person refuses, they will face an unspecified fine, de Blasio told reporters.

"Our goal, of course, is to give everyone a free face mask," de Blasio said . "We don't want to fine people, but if we have to we will."

The new rule extends across the city in a similar policy imposed earlier this month by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, controlled by New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, in which commuters who refuse to wear a mask on public transit face a $50 fine.

Botswana extends emergency measures

Botswana has extended its state of emergency for a further six months to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The southern African country will maintain several restrictions, including limits to international travellers and tourism, in contrast to neighbouring South Africa and Zimbabwe, which are opening up their economies.

Botswana, a diamond-rich, landlocked country of 2.3 million people, has reported 3,172 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 16 deaths, according to figures released Tuesday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Netherlands sees 3,000 new cases, new single day record

The Netherlands has reported 3,011 new coronavirus cases, a daily record, as it imposed new measures to combat a second wave of infections, data published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) showed.

"The number of cases rose sharply in almost all regions and in all age groups," the Institute said.

Northern Ireland pubs to shut early in latest UK curbs

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland will shut early to stem a surge in coronavirus cases, First Minister Arlene Foster said, the latest tightening of UK restrictions.

From midnight on Wednesday (2300 GMT Tuesday) pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be forced to close by 11:00 pm with no food or drink to be served later than 10.30 pm.

The curbs will bring Northern Ireland's population of 1.9 million into broad alignment with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Since last week, pubs in England, Scotland and Wales have been forced to shut by 10:00 pm.

There have been 578 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland, according to latest official figures, but the province is now seeing some of the steepest increases in four UK nations.

Of the 10,949 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, 1,513 were diagnosed in the past seven days.

Iran reports 207 more deaths, over 3,600 cases

At least 207 more coronavirus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 25,986, the country's Health Ministry said.

Some 3,677 more people tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 453,637, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that 378,727 patients have recovered so far, while 4,079 are hospitalized in critical condition.

Lari warned that 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces are in the red zone with high risk of coronavirus.

Poland to cut bar opening hours in areas worst hit by virus

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has said that in the regions worst affected by coronavirus infections, restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open until 1000 PM at the latest.

He also told a news conference, that further limits on the number of people who can take part in weddings will be implemented in some places.

Wearing face masks will be obligatory outside home in badly hit areas.

1 million deaths "a very sad milestone", but virus suppressable - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that one million deaths from Covid-19 was "a very sad milestone", after many victims suffered "a terribly difficult and lonely death" and their families were unable to say goodbye.

The global death toll rose past a million earlier this week, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.

"So many people have lost so many people and haven't had the chance to say goodbye. Many people who died died alone... It's a terribly difficult and lonely death," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva. "The one positive thing about this virus is it is suppressible, it is not the flu."

India's Serum Institute to boost production of vaccine

Serum Institute of India will make up to 200 million vaccine doses for poorer countries, including India, next year, as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI vaccines alliance have doubled their funding, the company said on Tuesday.

The extra funds will help Serum boost manufacturing of the vaccine candidates from AstraZeneca Plc and Novavax Inc , for delivery under the COVAX scheme as early as the first half of 2021.

The collaboration takes forward an initial agreement signed in August by Serum, GAVI and the Gates Foundation for 100 million doses to be priced at a maximum of $3 each.

The total funding provided is now $300 million, and the expanded collaboration also has an option for the provision of additional doses as needed.

Indonesia reports 4,002 new infections, 128 deaths

Indonesia reported 4,002 new infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 282,724, data from its Covid-19 task force showed.

There were 128 new deaths recorded, taking the total to 10,601 fatalities, among Asia's highest number.

Russia reports more than 8,000 new cases

Russia reported 8,232 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's nationwide tally to over 1.1 million.

Authorities said 160 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 20,545.

Philippines confirms 2,025 new cases, 68 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 2,025 infections and 68 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 309,303, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,448.

Russia to supply 25M vaccine doses to Nepal

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said it had agreed to supply 25 million doses of its potential vaccine to Nepal via Trinity Pharmaceuticals, which it described as a private healthcare firm and key distributor there.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has struck multiple Sputnik V vaccine supply deals abroad, including to supply 100 million doses to India, where it also expects to hold clinical trials.

Israel's virus lockdown likely to be extended

Israel's health minister says the country’s nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended.