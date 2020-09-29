Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild US box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks.

The Warner Bros tentpole, which carries a hefty $200 million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets.

The US posting the top number with a 26 percent decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30 percent decline.

"Tenet" is the first major studio release to launch during the pandemic, and its smallish numbers underline the industry's challenge of attracting customers amid a health crisis.

Disney's "Mulan", which isn't getting a theatrical release in the US, grossed $3.4 million in 20 markets to lift it to $64 million worldwide.

"The New Mutants" took in $2.5 million worldwide, including $1.1 million in the US, five weeks after being released.

The estimates were released three days after Disney postponed the release of a trio of fall blockbusters, Marvel's "Black Widow," Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile," by several months.

Those delays were the latest in a long line of titles pushed out of the summer and fall due to coronavirus.