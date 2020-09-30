Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to be cured of HIV when he had a unique type of bone marrow transplant, has died in California after a cancer relapse.

"It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away ... this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a 5 month battle with leukaemia," his partner Tim Hoeffgen said in a post on Facebook. He said Brown was his "hero" and "the sweetest person in the world."

Brown, born on March 11, 1966, became known as the "Berlin Patient" after his HIV was cleared by treatment there in 2007.

'Opening door for scientists'

The American's case fascinated and inspired a generation of HIV doctors as well as patients infected with the virus that causes AIDS, offering a glimmer of hope that one day a cure will be found that eventually ends the AIDS pandemic.

"We owe Timothy and his doctor Gero Huetter a great deal of gratitude for opening the door for scientists to explore the concept that a cure for HIV is possible," said Adeeba Kamarulzaman, president of the International AIDS Society (IAS).

Brown was diagnosed with HIV in 1995 while living in the German capital. He was also diagnosed in 2006 with a type of blood cancer known as acute myeloid leukaemia.

While Brown remained clear of HIV for more than a decade after being treated, he suffered a relapse of the leukaemia in the past year. His doctors said the blood cancer had spread to his spine and brain, and he had recently been in hospice care in his home town of Palm Springs, California.

'Ambassador of hope'

"I’m heartbroken that my hero is now gone. Tim was truly the sweetest person in the world," Hoeffgen said in the Facebook post.

He said Brown had made it his life’s work to tell the story of his HIV cure and "became an ambassador of hope."