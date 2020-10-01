Thursday, October 1, 2020

France warns Paris may go on maximum virus alert

French authorities may place Paris on maximum virus alert as soon as Monday, potentially requiring all bars to close as the number of Covid-19 cases surges, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

The capital and its closest suburbs, comprising nearly seven million people, have already breached the maximum alert thresholds, Veran told a press conference.

"We need a few days to confirm the trends, but if they are confirmed we'll have no choice but to put it on maximum alert, from Monday," he said, adding that could require "a total closure of bars."

Italy tops 2,000 daily cases for first time since April 29

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.

There were 24 Covid-related deaths on Thursday against 19 the day before – far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April.

Iran reports 211 more deaths, over 3,800 cases

At least 211 more coronavirus fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 26,380, the country's Health Ministry said.

Some 3,825 more people tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 461,044, ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that 383,368 patients have recovered so far, while 4,121 remain in critical condition.

Lari warned that 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces are currently red zones with high risk of coronavirus transmission.

Athens marathon cancelled because of pandemic

The Athens marathon, scheduled to take place in November, has fallen victim to the coronavirus with organisers announcing its cancellation.

Nearly 400 people have died in Greece from the virus since February, with the infection rate accelerating from August onwards.

Greek athletic federation SEGAS said it made "every possible effort" to save the marathon during discussions with the health authorities.

However, it could not "secure the absolute safety of runners’ health, which is and will be the top priority in our minds," the federation said.

The Athens marathon, which starts at Marathon – the town which gave its name to long-distance racing – and ends at the 1896 Olympic stadium in Athens, has grown over the last decade and now attracts tens of thousands of runners.

South Africa reopens to international flights

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Travelers arriving on international flights must provide a negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before their departure.

South Africa still maintains restrictions on international travel.

Tourists are not permitted from a list of more than 50 countries, including Russia, Britain and the US, which are deemed high risk because of their levels of Covid-19 cases. The list will be reviewed every two weeks.

Travelers must also have proof of travel insurance to cover a Covid-19 test and quarantine costs, should they have symptoms during their visit.

Indonesia to give out Remdesivir for treatment

Indonesian pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma is collaborating with India's PT Amarox Pharma Global to launch antiviral drug Covifor (Remdesivir) for Covid-19 treatment in the Southeast Asian country.

Amarox Pharma Global is a subsidiary of Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies and the world’s largest producer of antiretroviral drugs. It is the first company to receive the Emergency Use Authorization approval for Remdesivir from the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

“The drugs are ready to be distributed across the country starting today,” said Vidjongtius, president director of Kalbe Farma, during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The authorization is for treatment of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents (age 12 and older with body weight at least 40 kg) hospitalized with severe disease.

Covifor will be distributed to referral hospitals that treat virus patients as it is meant for emergency use only.

The price will be set at 3 million Rupiah ($202) per vial (small container to store liquid medication), and could be even cheaper if the volume of imports is increased.

Mexico says $456M put aside for vaccine advances

Mexican President AndresManuel Lopez Obrador has said that his country should in coming days have 10 billion pesos ($456.00 million) in funds available to pay for advances on Covid-19 vaccines.

"Today they're going to present us the proposals but we have the resources, and there are already offers from companies," Lopez Obrador said in his morning briefing. "We're just checking that there is seriousness in the agreements."

"We have resources available, we don't want to be left out,"he added.

Czech PM urges EU leaders to discuss pandemic shortfalls

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said that EU leaders should be discussing shortfalls in cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic as his country faced a troubling second wave of infections.

Babis said EU leaders meeting for a summit from Thursday had forgotten to put the most important topic on its agenda-Covid-19 - saying that cooperation between epidemiologists and health ministers was not working.

"Now our country is facing the second wave. We were one of the best during the first wave, but now of course we are in a different situation and we don't want to close the economy anymore," he said on arrival for the summit in Brussels.

Not all Covid-19 cases are patients – Turkish official

Since most who test positive for the novel coronavirus in Turkey do not show symptoms, "not all cases are patients," the country's top health official said.

Explaining that all those who test positive for the virus are listed as "cases," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the vast majority infections were asymptomatic.

"The rest are those who show symptoms of the disease and are brought under treatment," said Koca, adding that these patients are either monitored in hospitals or their homes.

"We report those that we treat in hospitals separately as inpatients," he added.

Koca was responding to claims by a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Murat Emir, who earlier this week shared a document purportedly indicating that the number of positive cases in Turkey was 19 times higher than official figures.

Noting that Emir's document was undated, Koca said it showed 40,000 more tests than the roughly 112,000 that had been conducted on the day to which it is said to correspond, September 10.

The health minister underlined that officials traced the contacts of all cases without concealing any of those infected.

"If this was the case, why are our bed occupancy rates in hospitals still below 50 percent? in an environment where so many cases are claimed? Why are our occupancy rates in intensive care still at 66 percent?" he asked.

"I want our citizens to know this: All the figures in the tables we provide are true in their entirety."

UK seeks to avoid national lockdown to stop unemployment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to prevent unemployment soaring into the millions, Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

"I've not seen any projections of 4 million but certainly we know that there are some 700,000 extra people that are already unemployed as a result of this, and yes you know the projections are, that there are going to be economic impacts," Eustice told Sky.

"It's for precisely that reason that we are trying to avoid full lockdown," he said.

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility's central economic scenario sees unemployment averaging 3.5 million next year, and rising to 4 million in a downside scenario.

Ukraine hits record daily high of 4,069 new cases

Ukraine has registered a record 4,069 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said, up from a previous record of 4,027 new cases reported on Wednesday.