TRT World journalist wins prestigious FIPP award
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
TRT World journalist wins prestigious FIPP awardAdama Juldeh Munu represented TRT World at the FIPP World Media Congress and is the co-winner of the Rising Stars in Media Award. We talked to her to find out more.
Adama Munu with her colleagues in a time before the coronavirus.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 1, 2020

The month-long FIPP World Media Congress recently ended on September 30, 2020, bringing together “the world’s most important media leaders.” A major media event with a self-described “unique global footprint,” FIPP World Media Congress featured delegates from more than 40 countries, “representing some of the world’s most iconic media and tech businesses and brands.”

Adama Juldeh Munu was born and raised in London, UK, a first generation migrant from a family who originates from Sierra Leone. “I have been working as a journalist for the last eight years,” she says, “and the past two at TRT World.”

At TRT World, she works in the news department, working for the television programme Newsfeed as a digital journalist. She was co-awarded by FIPP [the International Federation of Periodical Publishers] with the Rising Stars in Media Award.

The global trade association was founded in 1925 in France and is “one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious” ones.

RECOMMENDED

Munu says “to be honest, I am stunned, but humbled as well,” about being one of the joint winners of the Rising Stars Award. “At the basic level, you should give credit to yourself if you have done a good job, of course, but when you get recognition at this level…” she trails off, thrilled to be the recipient of such a prestigious and international accolade.

Asked how she would advise young hopeful journalists of today, Munu says, “I would recommend to be persistent and to read a lot and find stories you are passionate about.”

“In today’s digital era, there are many ways you can tell a story you are passionate about,” she adds.

On a final note, Munu shares her gratitude. “I’d like to pay tribute to my team who have been a great support in my journalistic career.”

We, here at TRT World, wish Adama Juldeh Munu many more successes in the future.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting