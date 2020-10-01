Former champion Jelena Ostapenko has swept second seed Karolina Pliskova out of Roland Garros as Novak Djokovic set his sights on a 70th career win in the French capital.

In a women's tournament reeling from the injury-enforced withdrawal of Serena Williams, and the absence of world number one and defending champion Ashleigh Barty as well as US Open winner Naomi Osaka, Latvia's Ostapenko pressed her case for a second Paris title after her shock 2017 breakthrough.

READ MORE:Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury

The world number 43 fired 27 winners to just nine for Pliskova in a 6-4, 6-2 victory which gave her a third-round match against either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain's Paula Badosa.

Pliskova, 28, made the semi-finals in 2017 but failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances at the French Open.

"I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she's such a great player," said 23-year-old Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in her last two visits to the French Open.

"I had to bring the best tennis that I could."

The defeat completed a miserable year at the Slams for Czech star Pliskova who only made the third round at the Australian Open and second at the US Open.

However, she arrived in Paris having retired from the Italian Open final against Simona Halep with a thigh injury.

Ostapenko was joined in the last 32 by two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, whose best Roland Garros run was the semi-finals in 2012.

The seventh seed defeated Italy's 94th-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3 to register her 25th French Open win.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who was likened to a snake by his vanquished first-round opponent, tackles spear-fishing fan Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 32.

"It's like a snake killing its prey. I felt suffocated," said Sweden's Mikael Ymer who took just six games off Djokovic on Tuesday.

READ MORE:US Open champion Osaka withdraws from French Open