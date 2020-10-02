Friday, October 2, 2020

Covid-19 epidemic in Europe worrying – EU Commission

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe was again worrying and it remained necessary to remain focused on tackling it.

"The epidemiological situation is worrying. So we must stay very focused to avoid a return to the dire situation we experienced last spring," von der Leyen told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

She said the EU was making progress in acquiring potential vaccines against the new virus.

"Progress on vaccines is the key to a long-term solution to this crisis," she said.

France sees over 12,000 cases

The French Health Ministry has reported 12,148 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, lower than Thursday's 13,970 and well below highs of over 16,000 seen last week.

The total number of infections since the start of the epidemic rose to 589,653. France also reported 136 new deaths from coronavirus - the highest daily toll since mid-May - for a cumulative total of 32,155.

Last Friday it had already reported a death toll of 150 in one day.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 rose by 106 to 6,758 and intensive care admissions by 11 to 1,276, continuing an uptrend from recent weeks.

Turkey reports over 1,400 new infections

Turkey has reported 1,442 new coronavirus patients and 1,506 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Overall infections now stand at 321,512, including 282,657 recoveries.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter the rate of patients with pneumonia dropped, adding that the number of recoveries today is higher than the number of new patients.

Koca also urged the nation for unity in fighting the disease.

Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, three days after his debate with Donald Trump, who has contracted the illness.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for Covid," Biden said.

"I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O'Connor issued a statement via the former vice president's campaign about the negative result.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected," O'Connor said.

Madrid readies for partial lockdown

Madrid was set to go into partial lockdown on Friday night, complying with an order from the Spanish government but determined to fight it in the courts.

Measures that ban all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs, covering around 4.8 million people, were set to be enacted at 10 pm (2000 GMT).

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said there was a “critical” need to take the new steps in the European coronavirus hot spot.

But officials in Madrid, whose regional government is managed by the conservative Popular Party, balked at the order, saying it would bring chaos and further the sap the economy's health.

It filed an appeal at the National Court against the new measures.

Under the national order, travellers will need to prove that they are going to or from work, to see a doctor or to conduct essential administrative or legal errands in order to leave Madrid or the town where they live.

Restaurants must close at 11 pm and shops at 10 pm, with a restriction of 50 percent capacity.

Similar measures already apply to more than 1 million residents, and the region has limited social gatherings to a maximum of six people.

Madrid's legal challenge argues that restrictions violate regional self-rule laws.

Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain, which has Europe's highest cumulative caseload, 770,000 since the onset of the pandemic.

Russia to begin Phase III trials of second vaccine in Nov-Dec

Russia will begin Phase III trials of a second potential vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November-December, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

Early-stage clinical trials for the vaccine were completed on Wednesday.

British coronavirus cases rise by 6,968

Britain reported 6,968 new Covid-19 cases, up from Thursday's figure of 6,914 but below the peak of 7,143 given on Tuesday.

There were 66 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, up from Thursday's level of 59 but lower than numbers earlier in the week.

Poland reports over 2,000 daily cases for first time

Poland reported a new record of 2,292 daily coronavirus cases, according to the health ministry's Twitter account.

The country reported 27 deaths related to Covid-19 on Friday. In total, the country of 38 million has reported 95,773 cases of the coronavirus and 2,570 deaths.

Ukraine reports record daily high of 4,633 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 4,633 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said, up from a previous record of 4,069 new cases reported on Thursday and the biggest daily jump since the start of the epidemic.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and early October above 4,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

The council said a total of 217,661 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of October 2, with 4,261 deaths.

Indonesia reports 4,317 new infections, 116 deaths

Indonesia reported 4,317 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 295,499, official data from the health ministry showed.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 116 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,972.

Malaysia reports 287 new cases, biggest daily jump

Malaysia reported 287 new coronavirus cases, according to the health ministry, the highest daily increase since the country started tracking the spread of the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian country has reported a total of 11,771 cases of the virus so far, including 136 deaths.

US Senator Mike Lee tested positive for coronavirus

Republican US Senator Mike Lee said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would remain isolated for 10 days, but said he would be back to work in time to consider the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

"Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive," Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter.

India's death toll nears to 100,000

India’s fatalities are closing on 100,000 with another 1,095 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The update by the Health Ministry raised India’s death toll to 99,773.

Its reported deaths are low for a country with nearly 1.4 billion people and more than 6.3 million confirmed cases, but experts say it may not be counting many fatalities.

The ministry also reported 81,484 new cases.

Total cases jumped from 1 million in mid-July to more than 6 million in less than 2 1/2 months.

Indonesia reports 4,317 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia reported 4,317 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total number of cases to 295,499, official data from the health ministry showed.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 116 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,972.