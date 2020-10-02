The Odunpazari Modern Museum (OMM) is a one-year old museum in Eskisehir, a city halfway between Istanbul and Ankara in Turkey. It is starting the 2020-2021 season with a new exhibition called “At the End of the Day.” The exhibition begins on October 2, 2020 and ends on April 25, 2021.

Curated by the OMM staff, the exhibition features artists such as Ali Kazma, Aylin Zaptcioglu, Azade Koker, Burcu Yagcioglu, Elmas Deniz, Firat Engin, Hale Tenger, Kerem Ozan Bayraktar, Lara Ogel, Murat Akagunduz, Mustafa Hulusi, Osman Dinc, Sergen Sehitoglu, Serkan Demir, Stephan Kaluza and Yasam Sasmazer.

“At the End of the Day” draws attention to the fact during the pandemic times, that humanity is finally confronting the damage it has done to nature since the Industrial Revolution and the deterioration of the ecological balance of the Earth.

These days, observing the natural disasters due to climate change, a huge migration wave that we’ve only seen the start of, and the coronavirus pandemic that we haven’t yet been able to find a cure for, everyone is thinking about nature and humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

The exhibition, which is inspired by these questions, wonders about such things: The Earth can continue to exist without its so-called “masters” humans. But will our kind seek ways to coexist peacefully within nature?

As we realise that using the planet’s resources for profit and comfort without any regard to its ways threatens our very existence, the exhibition shines a light on our collective future.