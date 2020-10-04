Argentinian qualifier Nadia Podoroska, ranked 131 in the world, has defeated Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals.

Podoroska is making her debut in Paris and will face third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old was the second qualifier to make the last eight on Sunday following Italian world number 159 Martina Trevisan's win over Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens.

Podoroska, who was ranked at 255 at the start of the season, has now won 42 matches across all tours in 2020 despite the truncated season and will make her top 100 debut after the tournament.

She will now bid to emulate compatriot Paola Suarez, who made the semi-finals in Paris in 2004.

