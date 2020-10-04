Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channelled global travel, has died. He was 81.

The family said in a statement to French media on Sunday that Takada died from complications from Covid-19 in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris.

A public relations officer for Kenzo's brand confirmed that Takada died, but didn't give a cause of death.

“It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder,” the fashion house said in a statement. "For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry — always infusing creativity and colour into the world.”

Takada's death came at the tail end of Paris Fashion Week, whose nine-day calendar is undertaking an unusual fashion season for spring-summer 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was only days ago that the Kenzo fashion house unveiled its bee-themed collection here.

An illustrious career

Though Takada had been retired from his house since 1999 to pursue a career in art, Kenzo remains one of the most respected fixtures of high Paris fashion.

Since 1993, the Kenzo brand has been owned by the French luxury goods company LVMH.

"His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious," said Kenzo artistic director Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who unveiled the bee-themed collection to fashion editors Wednesday. “His kindred spirit will live forever.”

Kenzo's styles used bold colour, clashing prints and were inspired by travels all over the world.