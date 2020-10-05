POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus win Nobel medicine award
The 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology has been awarded to scientists Harvey J. Alter, Charles M. Rice and Michael Houghton for their work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus win Nobel medicine award
Thomas Perlmann (R), secretary of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, announces the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in Stockholm, Sweden, October 5, 2020. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
October 5, 2020

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

The head of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann, announced the winners in Stockholm on Monday.

The World Health Organization estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year. 

The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of  more than $1,118,000 ( or 10 million Swedish kronor), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The award is the first of six prizes being announced through October 12. 

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Why the Nobel Prize is no longer noble

Medicine prize

The medicine prize carries particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world. 

Often the Nobel Assembly recognises basic science that has laid the foundations for practical applications in common use today.

It is common for several scientists who worked in the same field to share the prize. Last year, British scientist Peter Ratcliffe and Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza received the award for discovering details of how the body’s cells sense and react to low oxygen levels.

READ MORE:Donald Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert