POLITICS
2 MIN READ
No spectators allowed at Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Istanbul governor's office says no fans will be allowed inside Istanbul Park for the entire Turkish Grand Prix race weekend from November 13 to 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
No spectators allowed at Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom Circuit in Sochi on September 27, 2020. / AP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
October 5, 2020

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Istanbul governor's office made the announcement on Monday as the event returns to Istanbul after an absence of almost a decade. It is set to take place from November 13 to 15.

The operators of the Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.

READ MORE: 'We Race As One' initiative to deal with racism and inequality in F1

First time since 2011

RECOMMENDED

Last month, Formula One added four more races to this year's calendar.

The other races included one in Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

The Bahrain double will take place in late November and early December and Abu Dhabi on December 13 at Yas Marina.

READ MORE: Formula One adds Turkey to 2020 calendar, leaves out China

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert