The site where the discovery was made is within the western Anatolian province of Balikesir. TRT World spoke with Kaan Iren of Mugla Sitki Kocman University, who is the director of the archeological excavation at Daskyleion antique city. He tells us about the findings at Daskyleion, from a mask of Dionysus to skeletons of little mice.

The terracotta mask, presumably of the Greek god Dionysus (later known as Bacchus to Romans), was found recently, but Iren warns of interpreting results without a thorough examination: “The mask belongs presumably to the end of the 4th century BCE. However, we should not forget –– all the information on the mask is in a kind of preliminary report. The mask will be studied later more intensively by the archaeologists.”

Asked about the function of the terracotta mask, Iren offers that it is “probably an ex voto (votive offering) and was probably offered during a ritual to the god Dionysus for a better vintage.”

“Daskyleion is at the southeast of Manyas Lake and close to Egili which is a quarter of Bandırma,” Iren says. It was “a multicultural city. Mysians, Phrygians, Lydians and Persians were living peacefully together in this city.”

The mask was found on the Acrodaskyleion (the upper city) during the excavations of a Lydian building, Iren comments. “However, it is later than Lydians. Unfortunately, it was found out of context, that’s why many questions remain unanswered,” he writes.