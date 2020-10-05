CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Led Zeppelin prevails in 'Stairway' copyright battle
The decision on Monday by the country's highest court not to hear the case definitively ends the legal challenges which had been closely watched by the music industry.
Led Zeppelin prevails in 'Stairway' copyright battle
Guitarist Jimmy Page of rock band Led Zeppelin poses for photographers during a book signing for his book "Jimmy Page" at Waterstones in London, UK, December 2, 2014. / AFP
By Melek Aktepe
October 5, 2020

The US Supreme Court has refused to take up a copyright claim over Led Zeppelin's classic "Stairway to Heaven," capping a long-running legal dispute over the song.

A lower court in California last March ruled that the British rockers had not swiped the song's opening riff from "Taurus," which was written by Randy Wolfe of a Los Angeles band called Spirit.

Led Zeppelin had initially won the case in 2016, with the court at the time finding no proof that the 1971 classic breached the copyright of "Taurus."

However, that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2018.

The US top court announced its refusal to take up the claim on Monday.

READ MORE: Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case

RECOMMENDED

"Stairway" is estimated to have grossed $3.4 million during a five-year period at issue during the civil trial.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page - who was sued along with the group's singer Robert Plant and another surviving bandmate, John Paul Jones - testified in 2016 that the chord sequence in question had "been around forever."

Wolfe's trustee, Michael Skidmore, filed the case in 2014 on behalf of his late friend who long maintained he deserved credit for "Stairway" but drowned in 1997 having never taken legal action over the song.

Experts called by the plaintiffs at the lower court trial said there were substantial similarities between key parts of the two songs, but defence witnesses testified the chord pattern used in the melancholic guitar intro to "Stairway" was so commonplace that copyright didn't apply.

READ MORE: From music to news, EU moves to protect online copyrights

READ MORE: Jury: Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' copied Christian rap song

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert