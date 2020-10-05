The arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, and Jadon Sancho at the St George's Park training centre for England's upcoming matches has been delayed as the FA gathers more information on a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations on the weekend.

Footage shared by The Sun newspaper showed England teammates Chilwell and Sancho attending a party in London on Saturday for Abraham's 23rd birthday.

'Rule of six'

The party was reportedly organised as a surprise but it broke the "rule of six," which is one of the government's guidelines banning people in England from mixing in groups of more than six to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"As a precaution to understand if there is any risk to the wider group, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will be delayed," the FA said in a statement ahead of England's matches against Wales, Belgium, and Denmark.

"This is to allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend."