Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children with mental health conditions are living chained up in roughly 60 countries, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

Without mental health support or awareness, families or institutions often shackle people against their will, leaving them eating, sleeping, urinating and defecating in one small space, the rights watchdog said in a report.

In the run-up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, HRW's report documents in almost 800 interviews how people with psychosocial disabilities in countries like China, Nigeria and Mexico can live shackled for years –chained to trees, locked in cages, imprisoned in animal sheds.

"We have found the practice of shackling across religions, social strata, economic classes, cultures and ethnic groups – it's a practice that is found around the world," said Kriti Sharma, HRW senior disability rights researcher, in an interview.

The belief in many countries "is that people with mental health conditions are bewitched, or possessed or have sinned, and as a result, they have a condition," she said.

Abuse

China's foreign ministry and Mexico's health ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A Nigerian health ministry spokesman said the ministry had not seen the report and declined to comment.

Last year, Nigerian authorities' raids on rehabilitation centres for drugs and behavioural issues made global headlines after boys and men told of being shackled, kept naked, beaten and sexually abused.