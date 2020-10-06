Tuesday, October 6, 2020

WHO chief says vaccine may be ready by year-end

A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, without elaborating.

"We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The EU health regulator has launched a real-time review of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, following a similar announcement for rival AstraZeneca's jab last week.

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency could speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine in the bloc.

Turkey reports 1,511 new patients

Turkey has reported 1,511 more patients of the novel coronavirus and 1,229 recoveries from the disease.

According to data by the Health Ministry, the total patient count rose to 327,557 while the recoveries totalled 287,599 with the additions in the last 24 hours.

The health officials conducted 112,421 more Covid-19 tests over the past day, bringing the overall count to over 11 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,553, with 55 more fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,414, while 6.2 percent suffer from pneumonia.

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works – Bill Gates

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a Covid-19 vaccine works, Bill Gates said.

He added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a Covid-19 vaccine when one is ready.

BioNTech: Vaccine waiting for approval

BioNTech, a German biotechnology firm, has applied for the approval of a potential vaccine for Covid-19 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Dr. Ugur Sahin, a Turkish scientist and co-founder of BioNTech, along with American medicine firm Pfizer, is expecting a license from the EMA for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b1 they have been developing.

“It is our duty to ensure that while we are working to develop a potential vaccine at an unprecedented speed to help address this pandemic, we do so with the highest ethical standards while adhering to sound scientific principles,” Sahin said on BioNTech's official website.

He added that they will be in open dialogue with the EMA during the approval process.

Italy to approve stricter measures

The Italian health minister has said that the government is considering new restrictive measures as the country faces a constant growth in Covid-19 infections, raising the possibility of a new pandemic wave.

Roberto Speranza told parliament that the new measures include a proposal to make face masks mandatory in outdoors as well, a step already taken by some regions including the southern Campania, which recently saw a spike in new cases.

Speranza ruled out, for now, the option of another nationwide lockdown, which would bring the country back to last spring, when an almost total lockdown was imposed at a national level. Restrictions were gradually lifted in late spring and during the summer months.

UK reports 14,542 cases

Britain reported 14,542 new cases of virus, up from 12,594 on Monday, according to government data.

There were 76 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

White House nixes FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for Covid-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their introduction before the November 3 election.

At issue was the FDA's planned instruction that vaccine developers follow patients enrolled in their trials for at least two months to rule out safety issues before seeking emergency approval from the agency.

A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believed there was “no clinical or medical reason” for the additional requirement.

The White House action was first reported by The New York Times.

Virus confirmed in 321 Sri Lanka garment workers

Sri Lanka has confirmed a cluster of more than 300 garment factory workers infected, days after reporting its first community infection in two months.

The health ministry said all 321 people infected are co-workers of the first patient, who was diagnosed at a hospital two days ago and was from the densely populated Western province.